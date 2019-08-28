AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice, at Stavelot, Belgium

BOWLING

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Bowling Women’s Championships

BOXING

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Erislandy Lara-Ramon Alvarez press conference

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, UCLA at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: MASN, Jacksonville at Richmond

7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Florida A&M at Central Florida

7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Charlotte

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Clemson

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas State at Texas A&M

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, South Dakota State at Minnesota

10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Utah at BYU

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 6

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana: Stage 6 (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at Valais, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, part II, at Valais, Switzerland

5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, first round, at Portland, Ore.

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Valais, Switzerland

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Archbishop Alter (Ohio) at Kettering Fairmont (Ohio)

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Katy (Texas) at North Shore (Texas)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Houston

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.: MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (joined in progress)

NFL

7 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh at Carolina

7:30 p.m.: WSLS, WWCW, NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Baltimore at Washington

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Preseason, Baltimore at Washington, predictive gaming telecast

10 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Chargers at San Francisco

1 a.m. (Friday): NFL Network, Preseason, Oakland at Seattle (delayed tape)

4 a.m. (Friday): NFL Network, Preseason, Minnesota at Buffalo (delayed tape)

ROWING

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 5, at Ottensheim, Austria (delayed tape)

4:55 a.m. (Friday): World Championships, Day 6, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria

SOCCER

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Portugal, at Philadelphia (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Elon at Radford

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Pumas UNAM at Rayados De Monterrey

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, second round, at Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, second round, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, second round, at Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Zurich

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Atlanta

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments