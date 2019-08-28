AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice, at Stavelot, Belgium
BOWLING
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Bowling Women’s Championships
BOXING
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Erislandy Lara-Ramon Alvarez press conference
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, UCLA at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: MASN, Jacksonville at Richmond
7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Florida A&M at Central Florida
7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Charlotte
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Clemson
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas State at Texas A&M
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, South Dakota State at Minnesota
10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Utah at BYU
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 6
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana: Stage 6 (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at Valais, Switzerland
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, part II, at Valais, Switzerland
5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, first round, at Portland, Ore.
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Valais, Switzerland
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Archbishop Alter (Ohio) at Kettering Fairmont (Ohio)
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Katy (Texas) at North Shore (Texas)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Houston
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.: MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (joined in progress)
NFL
7 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh at Carolina
7:30 p.m.: WSLS, WWCW, NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Baltimore at Washington
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Preseason, Baltimore at Washington, predictive gaming telecast
10 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Chargers at San Francisco
1 a.m. (Friday): NFL Network, Preseason, Oakland at Seattle (delayed tape)
4 a.m. (Friday): NFL Network, Preseason, Minnesota at Buffalo (delayed tape)
ROWING
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 5, at Ottensheim, Austria (delayed tape)
4:55 a.m. (Friday): World Championships, Day 6, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria
SOCCER
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Portugal, at Philadelphia (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Elon at Radford
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Pumas UNAM at Rayados De Monterrey
TENNIS
Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, second round, at Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, second round, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, second round, at Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Zurich
WNBA
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Atlanta
