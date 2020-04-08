AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2005 Brickyard 400
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge championship, at virtual Martinsville Speedway (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Indianapolis 500
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2004 Brickyard 400
Midnight: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NHRA race at Pomona
GOLF
2 p.m.: ESPN, 2012 Masters, final round
7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the Masters,” Bubba Watson’s press conference after 2012 win
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1997 Masters, final round
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the Masters,” Tiger Woods’ press conference after 1997 win
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLCS Game 3, Washington-St. Louis
MEN’S BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-North Carolina game
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-N.C. State game
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Miami-Virginia Tech game
NBA
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K Players Tournament, quarterfinals (same-day tape)
NFL
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2010 Philadelphia-N.Y. Giants game
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 San Jose-Washington game
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia-Virginia Tech game
