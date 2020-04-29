AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1987 Winston 500

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 Michigan-Ohio State game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1994 Orange Bowl, FSU-Nebraska

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1995 Orange Bowl, Nebraska-Miami

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 1988 Orange Bowl, Oklahoma-Miami

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 British Open, final round

2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, third round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Miami game

Noon: MASN, 2013 Baltimore-Washington game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 NLDS, Game 4

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Miami game

NBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Wire to Wire: Kings vs. Warriors” (new)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 1978 Washington-Seattle game

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” reruns of first four episodes

NFL

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 NFC championship, Green Bay-Seattle

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “NHL Player Gaming Challenge” (new)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 first round, Game 7, Minnesota-Colorado

SOCCER

10 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgetown-UVa women’s game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 West Virginia-UVa women’s game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Creighton-Wake Forest men’s game

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men’s championship, UVa-Georgetown

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments