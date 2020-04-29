AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1987 Winston 500
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 Michigan-Ohio State game
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1994 Orange Bowl, FSU-Nebraska
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1995 Orange Bowl, Nebraska-Miami
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 1988 Orange Bowl, Oklahoma-Miami
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 British Open, final round
2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, final round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, third round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Miami game
Noon: MASN, 2013 Baltimore-Washington game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 NLDS, Game 4
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Miami game
NBA
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Wire to Wire: Kings vs. Warriors” (new)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 1978 Washington-Seattle game
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” reruns of first four episodes
NFL
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 NFC championship, Green Bay-Seattle
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “NHL Player Gaming Challenge” (new)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 first round, Game 7, Minnesota-Colorado
SOCCER
10 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgetown-UVa women’s game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 West Virginia-UVa women’s game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Creighton-Wake Forest men’s game
9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA men’s championship, UVa-Georgetown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.