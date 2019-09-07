AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy
10:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Brickyard 400, qualifying, at Indianapolis
2 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Brickyard 400, at Indianapolis (prerace show at 1:30 pm.)
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA Prototype Challenge, at Alton, Va. (taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Noon: Olympic Channel, World Tour Finals, at Rome (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Tour Finals, at Rome (same-day tape)
BOWLING
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PWBA Players Championship, at Raleigh, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Gymratts: Miami Hurricanes Football,” documentary
3:30 p.m.: WSET, “Football is US: The College Game,” documentary
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Greatest Ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers,” documentary
5 a.m. (Monday): ACC Network, “Upon Further Review: 1995 Florida State-Virginia Game,” documentary
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15 (delayed tape)
EXTREME SPORTS
2:30 p.m.: WSET, X Games Norway, ski and snowboard highlights (taped)
FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.: ACC Network, Princeton vs. Wake Forest, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Penn at North Carolina
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Ohio State at Virginia
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, final round, at Zahlen, Germany
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, apparatus finals, at Szombathely, Hungary (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, rhythmic, at Portimao, Portugal (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
1 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Atlanta
1 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at Baltimore
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Detroit at Oakland
8 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
MOTORCYCLES
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey (same-day tape)
MISCELLANEOUS
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Champions: Coaching Conversations,” roundtable discussion with Tony Bennett, Dabo Swinney, Jim Boeheim and Muffet McGraw, plus interviews with Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Tennessee at Cleveland
1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Philadelphia
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, N.Y. Giants at Dallas
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Pittsburgh at New England
RODEO
1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Anaheim Invitational (taped)
5 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Anaheim Invitational (taped)
RUNNING
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Fifth Avenue Mile, at Manhattan, N.Y.
SOCCER
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Minnesota at Virginia
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Yale at Virginia Tech
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, American at Richmond
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Euro 2020 qualifying, Norway at Sweden
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, New Hampshire at Syracuse
7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, NJIT at VCU
TABLE TENNIS
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, women’s final, at Nantes, France (same-day tape)
6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, men’s final, at Nantes, France (same-day tape)
TENNIS
1 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, women’s doubles championship, at Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, men’s championship, at Flushing, N.Y.
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open, first round
WNBA
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota at Los Angeles
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.