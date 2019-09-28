AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, at Sochi, Russia
2 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America ROVAL 400, at Charlotte, N.C. (prerace show at 1:30 p.m.)
CANOEING
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Canoe Slalom Championships, semifinals, at La Seu d’Urgell, Spain (same-day tape)
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Canoe Slalom Championships, finals, at La Seu d’Urgell, Spain (same-day tape)
CYCLING
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, men’s road race, at Yorkshire, United Kingdom (same-day tape)
DRAG RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, at Madison, Ill. (prerace show at 1 p.m.)
ESPORTS
3 p.m.: WSET, Overwatch League, Grand Finals, San Francisco vs. Vancouver, at Philadelphia
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Indiana
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia at Longwood
FISHING
8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series at Cayuga Lake (taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, at Fife, Scotland
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, at Indianapolis
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Open, final round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Asia Pacific Amateur Championship, final round highlights, at Shanghai (same-day tape)
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, final round, at Scottsdale, Arizona
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
7 p.m.: MASN, Zenyatta Stakes, at Santa Anita
8:30 p.m.: MASN, Oklahoma Derby, at Remington Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston
3 p.m.: MASN2, Cleveland at Washington
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Cleveland at Baltimore
1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at NY Giants
4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Minnesota at Chicago
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Dallas at New Orleans (pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m.)
NHL
1:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Chicago at Eisbaren Berlin
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at Carolina
8 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, San Jose at Vegas
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Bologna at Udinese
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle United at Leicester City
11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Koln
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), College Women, Virginia Tech at Clemson
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Women, The Citadel at VMI
1 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Penn State at Wisconsin
1 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Florida at Vanderbilt
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Fordham at Richmond
2 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Virginia
2 p.m.: ESPN2, National Women’s Soccer League, Portland at Reign
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, D.C. at N.Y. Red Bulls
5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Georgia at Missouri
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Pittsburgh at Miami
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, College Women, N.C. State at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at Minnesota
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
SPORT CLIMBING
6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Kranj, Slovenia (same-day tape)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Zhuhai Open and China Open
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup finals
10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Japan Open and China Open
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: WSLS, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
WNBA
3 p.m.: ESPN, WNBA Finals, Game 1, Connecticut at Washington
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “All Access with Notre Dame Women’s Basketball” documentary
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: ACC Network, Boston College at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan
3 p.m.: ESPNU, Kentucky at Missouri
3 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Tennessee
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
