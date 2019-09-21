AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix
3 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, at Monterey, Calif. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Road America, at Plymouth, Wis.
AXE THROWING
3 p.m.: ESPN2, World Axe Throwing League, U.S. Open, with Melanie Newman as sideline reporter (taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Noon: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, women’s finals (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Evolution of the Game”
4 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Innovations”
CYCLING
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, women’s elite, at Waterloo, Wis.
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, men’s elite, at Waterloo, Wis.
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Road Cycling World Championships, team time trial mixed relay, at Yorkshire, England (same-day tape)
5 a.m. (Monday): Olympic Channel, Road Cycling World Championships, women’s junior individual time trial
FISHING
8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Tenkiller
Noon: ESPNU, High School Bass National Championship (taped)
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Lawrence River (taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, final round, at Surrey, England
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, at Jackson, Miss.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, final round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)
GYMNASTICS
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Rhythmic World Championships, group final, at Baku, Azerbaijan (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
8 p.m.: MASN, Gottstein Futurity, at Emerald Downs
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Seattle at Baltimore
1 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Miami
2 p.m.: TBS, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at Cleveland
MOTORCYCLES
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Championship of Alabama (same-day tape)
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Baltimore at Kansas City
4:05 p.m.: WFXR, Carolina at Arizona
4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, New Orleans at Seattle
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, L.A. Rams at Cleveland (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
NHL
5 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh at Detroit
8 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Calgary at Winnipeg
RODEO
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Fairfax Invitational (same-day tape)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, England vs. Tonga, at Sapporo, Japan
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Ireland vs. Scotland, at Yokohama, Japan
SAILING
1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sail GP, at Marseille, France (same-day tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Monchengladbach
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Chelsea
11:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Fiorentina at Atalanta
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt
Noon: Big Ten Network, College Women, Wisconsin at Rutgers
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Richmond at UMass
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Liberty at VMI
1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, N.C. State at Duke
3 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Alabama at Arkansas
3:55 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Minnesota at Portland
5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Tennessee at Vanderbilt
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Laver Cup (men), Team World vs. Team Europe, at Geneva
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open
WNBA
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 3, Washington at Las Vegas
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 3, Connecticut at Los Angeles
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU, Notre Dame at Michigan
WRESTLING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s freestyle finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
4:30 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30 Shorts: Mack Wrestles”
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, men’s freestyle finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakshtan (same-day tape)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.