AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com 500, at Talladega, Ala. (prerace coverage starts at 1 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Integration”
COLLEGE HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NHL Network, Air Force at Notre Dame
DRAG RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Carolina Nationals, at Concord, N.C
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Penn State
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Rutgers
FISHING
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Tenkiller (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, final round, at Rome
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, final round, at Wake County, N.C.
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, final round
GYMNASTICS
Noon: Olympic Channel, World Championships, apparatus finals, at Stuttgart, Germany (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, apparatus finals, at Stuttgart, Germany (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Anoakia Stakes, at Santa Anita
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 2, NY Yankees at Houston (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
MARATHON
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Chicago Marathon
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Chicago Marathon (same-day tape)
NBA
3 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Cleveland at Boston
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Preseason, Milwaukee at Washington
NFL
9:30 a.m.: NFL Network, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay, at London
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Houston at Kansas City
1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Miami
4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Dallas at N.Y. Jets
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Winnipeg
RODEO
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Greensboro Invitational (same-day tape)
RUGBY
6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup,Japan vs. Scotland, at okohama, Japan
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, U.S. vs. Tonga, at Higashi-Osaka, Japan (same-day tape)
SOCCER
1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Virginia at Florida State
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Kennesaw St. at Liberty
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Richmond at St. Bonaventure
2 p.m.: MASN2, College Women, Baylor at Oklahoma
2:30 p.m.: ESPN, UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, Croatia at Wales
3 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, Michigan at Indiana
3 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Vanderbilt at South Carolina
5 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Virginia Tech at N.C. State
5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Texas A&M at Auburn
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Tianjin Open, singles final (same-day tape)
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Shanghai Open, doubles final (same-day tape)
2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit final, at Fairfield, Calif.
7 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, ITA All-American final, at Tulsa, Okla.
9 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, ITA All-American final, at Tulsa, Okla.
4 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup
TRIATHLON
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Ironman World Championship recap, at Kailu-Kona, Hawaii (taped)
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Florida State at North Carolina
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Syracuse
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Yale at Princeton
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Texas A&M
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Michigan at Nebraska
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Pittsburgh at Boston College
3 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Duke
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Wisconsin
4 p.m.: ESPN2, UCLA at Colorado
