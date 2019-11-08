AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bluegreen Vacations 500, at Phoenix (prerace coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.)

CFL

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Eastern Conference semifinal, Edmonton at Montreal

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Western Conference semifinal, Winnipeg at Calgary

CYCLING

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Track Cycling World Cup, at Glasgow, Scotland (same-day tape)

FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.: ACCN, ACC championship, North Carolina at Boston College

2 p.m.: BTN, Big Ten championship, at University Park, Pa.

FIGURE SKATING

Noon: WSLS, Grand Prix China, women’s and men’s free skates, at Chongqing, China (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, continuation of coverage of final round, at Belek, Turkey

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, at Phoenix

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.: MASN, Desi Arnaz Stakes, at Del Mar

11:30 p.m.: MASN, Los Alamitos Super Derby

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: CBSSN, Boston College at South Florida

Noon: SECN, Wyoming at South Carolina

1 p.m.: ESPN, Florida State at Florida

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Youngstown State at Louisville

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Maryland-Eastern Shore at Liberty

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Detroit Mercy at N.C. State

4 p.m.: ESPNU, UMass-Lowell at Ohio State

6 p.m.: ESPNU, James Madison at Virginia

7 p.m.: BTN, Binghamton at Michigan State

MOTOCROSS

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Urban Cycling Championships, women’s elite, at Chengdu, China (taped)

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Urban Cycling Championships, men’s elite (same-day tape)

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Detroit at Chicago

1 p.m.: WFXR, Atlanta at New Orleans

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Carolina at Green Bay

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Minnesota at Dallas

NHL

1 p.m.: NHLN, Florida at N.Y. Rangers

7 p.m.: NHLN, Toronto at Chicago

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Boston

RODEO

4 p.m.: CBSSN, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

7:20 a.m.: FS1, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Monchengladbach

8:55 a.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United

9:30 a.m.: FS1, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Wolfsburg

11:25 a.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Manchester City at Liverpool

11:50 a.m.: FS2, Bundesliga, Frankfurt at Freiburg

11:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Roma at Parma

Noon: ESPNU, College Women, ACC final, Virginia vs. North Carolina, at Cary, N.C.

Noon: BTN, College Women, Big Ten championship, Michigan vs. Penn State, at Piscataway, N.J.

1 p.m.: ACCN, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Syracuse at Virginia

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Women, Big 12 championship, Kansas vs. TCU, at Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Big South final, Gardner-Webb vs. Radford, at Matthews, N.C.

2 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, American Athletic Conference championship, South Florida at Memphis

2 p.m.: SECN, College Women, SEC championship, South Carolina vs. Arkansas, at Orange Beach, Ala.

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, Netherlands vs. Paraguay, at Cariacica, Brazil

3 p.m.: ACCN, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, N.C. State at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.: WSET, MLS Cup, Toronto at Seattle

4 p.m.: BTN, College Men, Big Ten quarterfinal, Michigan State vs. Michigan, at College Park, Md.

4 p.m.: FS1, College Women, Big East championship, Xavier vs. Georgetown, at Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.: ACCN, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

5:50 p.m.: FS1, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, South Korea vs. Mexico, at Cariacica, Brazil

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Big South quarterfinal, Radford at Gardner-Webb

7 p.m.: ACCN, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Notre Dame at Clemson

7:30 p.m.: FS2, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Costa Rica, at Jacksonville, Fla.

SPEED SKATING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Montreal (same-day tape)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, singles final, at Knoxville, Tenn.

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles and doubles, at London

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women’s Pro Circuit, singles final, at Las Vegas

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Princeton at George Washington

Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Meredith at Lynchburg

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at George Mason

3 p.m.: ESPN, South Carolina at Maryland

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Syracuse

4 p.m.: SECN, Texas A&M at LSU

WRESTLING

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Northwestern at Virginia Tech

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments