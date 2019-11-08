AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bluegreen Vacations 500, at Phoenix (prerace coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.)
CFL
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Eastern Conference semifinal, Edmonton at Montreal
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Western Conference semifinal, Winnipeg at Calgary
CYCLING
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Track Cycling World Cup, at Glasgow, Scotland (same-day tape)
FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.: ACCN, ACC championship, North Carolina at Boston College
2 p.m.: BTN, Big Ten championship, at University Park, Pa.
FIGURE SKATING
Noon: WSLS, Grand Prix China, women’s and men’s free skates, at Chongqing, China (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, continuation of coverage of final round, at Belek, Turkey
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, at Phoenix
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.: MASN, Desi Arnaz Stakes, at Del Mar
11:30 p.m.: MASN, Los Alamitos Super Derby
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: CBSSN, Boston College at South Florida
Noon: SECN, Wyoming at South Carolina
1 p.m.: ESPN, Florida State at Florida
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Youngstown State at Louisville
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Maryland-Eastern Shore at Liberty
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Detroit Mercy at N.C. State
4 p.m.: ESPNU, UMass-Lowell at Ohio State
6 p.m.: ESPNU, James Madison at Virginia
7 p.m.: BTN, Binghamton at Michigan State
MOTOCROSS
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Urban Cycling Championships, women’s elite, at Chengdu, China (taped)
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Urban Cycling Championships, men’s elite (same-day tape)
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Detroit at Chicago
1 p.m.: WFXR, Atlanta at New Orleans
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Carolina at Green Bay
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Minnesota at Dallas
NHL
1 p.m.: NHLN, Florida at N.Y. Rangers
7 p.m.: NHLN, Toronto at Chicago
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Boston
RODEO
4 p.m.: CBSSN, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
7:20 a.m.: FS1, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Monchengladbach
8:55 a.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United
9:30 a.m.: FS1, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Wolfsburg
11:25 a.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Manchester City at Liverpool
11:50 a.m.: FS2, Bundesliga, Frankfurt at Freiburg
11:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Roma at Parma
Noon: ESPNU, College Women, ACC final, Virginia vs. North Carolina, at Cary, N.C.
Noon: BTN, College Women, Big Ten championship, Michigan vs. Penn State, at Piscataway, N.J.
1 p.m.: ACCN, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Syracuse at Virginia
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Women, Big 12 championship, Kansas vs. TCU, at Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Big South final, Gardner-Webb vs. Radford, at Matthews, N.C.
2 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, American Athletic Conference championship, South Florida at Memphis
2 p.m.: SECN, College Women, SEC championship, South Carolina vs. Arkansas, at Orange Beach, Ala.
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, Netherlands vs. Paraguay, at Cariacica, Brazil
3 p.m.: ACCN, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, N.C. State at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.: WSET, MLS Cup, Toronto at Seattle
4 p.m.: BTN, College Men, Big Ten quarterfinal, Michigan State vs. Michigan, at College Park, Md.
4 p.m.: FS1, College Women, Big East championship, Xavier vs. Georgetown, at Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.: ACCN, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
5:50 p.m.: FS1, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, South Korea vs. Mexico, at Cariacica, Brazil
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Big South quarterfinal, Radford at Gardner-Webb
7 p.m.: ACCN, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Notre Dame at Clemson
7:30 p.m.: FS2, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Costa Rica, at Jacksonville, Fla.
SPEED SKATING
11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Montreal (same-day tape)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, singles final, at Knoxville, Tenn.
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles and doubles, at London
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women’s Pro Circuit, singles final, at Las Vegas
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Princeton at George Washington
Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Meredith at Lynchburg
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at George Mason
3 p.m.: ESPN, South Carolina at Maryland
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Syracuse
4 p.m.: SECN, Texas A&M at LSU
WRESTLING
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Northwestern at Virginia Tech
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.