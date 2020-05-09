AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville

Noon: WFXR, 2004 NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville

Noon: ESPN, Formula One eSports Series, Spanish Pro Exhibition (live)

1 p.m.: ESPN, Formula One eSports Series, Virtual Spanish Grand Prix (live)

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1986 NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen

FISHING

10 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic, Day 1

GOLF

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2018 Regions Tradition, final round

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBCSN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2010 Dallas Braden perfect game

1 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Max Scherzer no-hitter

4 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-N.Y. Mets game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 1993 North Carolina-UMass game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 ACC Tournament, Ga. Tech-North Carolina

3 p.m.: ESPN, 1984 North Carolina-Maryland game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 ACC Tournament, Boston College-UNC

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal, Virginia Tech-North Carolina

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC Tournament semifinal, Virginia-Florida State

MISCELLANEOUS

2 p.m.: WDBJ, 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic

8 p.m.: NBCSN, “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” (new retrospective about female athletes)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday’s UFC 249 prelims

NBA

11 a.m.: ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” reruns of Episodes 1-4

3 p.m.: WSET, 2017 NBA Finals, Game 5, Golden State-Cleveland

5 p.m.: ESPN, 1998 NBA All-Star Game

7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” reruns of Episodes 5 and 6 (uncensored version on ESPN)

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” debut of Episodes 7 and 8 (uncensored version on ESPN)

NFL

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2002 Super Bowl, St. Louis-New England

NHL

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 playoffs, Game 1, Toronto-Washington

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Chicago-Washington game

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Toronto game

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Florida game

OLYMPICS

3 p.m.: WSLS, 2018 women’s hockey gold medal game, USA-Canada

RODEO

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, at Guthrie, Okla. (live)

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Liverpool-Arsenal match

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, ePremier League Invitational Tournament II, semifinals and final (taped Saturday)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eMLS Tournament Special, Week 4 (new)

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2007 New York-Los Angeles match

SOFTBALL

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, UNC-Florida State

TENNIS

Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Match Series, third-place match and final, at West Palm Beach, Fla. (live)

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments