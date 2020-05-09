AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville
Noon: WFXR, 2004 NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville
Noon: ESPN, Formula One eSports Series, Spanish Pro Exhibition (live)
1 p.m.: ESPN, Formula One eSports Series, Virtual Spanish Grand Prix (live)
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1986 NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen
FISHING
10 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic, Day 1
GOLF
11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2018 Regions Tradition, final round
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBCSN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2010 Dallas Braden perfect game
1 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Max Scherzer no-hitter
4 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-N.Y. Mets game
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 1993 North Carolina-UMass game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 ACC Tournament, Ga. Tech-North Carolina
3 p.m.: ESPN, 1984 North Carolina-Maryland game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 ACC Tournament, Boston College-UNC
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal, Virginia Tech-North Carolina
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC Tournament semifinal, Virginia-Florida State
MISCELLANEOUS
2 p.m.: WDBJ, 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic
8 p.m.: NBCSN, “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” (new retrospective about female athletes)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday’s UFC 249 prelims
NBA
11 a.m.: ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” reruns of Episodes 1-4
3 p.m.: WSET, 2017 NBA Finals, Game 5, Golden State-Cleveland
5 p.m.: ESPN, 1998 NBA All-Star Game
7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” reruns of Episodes 5 and 6 (uncensored version on ESPN)
9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” debut of Episodes 7 and 8 (uncensored version on ESPN)
NFL
3 p.m.: WFXR, 2002 Super Bowl, St. Louis-New England
NHL
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 playoffs, Game 1, Toronto-Washington
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Chicago-Washington game
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Toronto game
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Florida game
OLYMPICS
3 p.m.: WSLS, 2018 women’s hockey gold medal game, USA-Canada
RODEO
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, at Guthrie, Okla. (live)
SOCCER
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Liverpool-Arsenal match
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, ePremier League Invitational Tournament II, semifinals and final (taped Saturday)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eMLS Tournament Special, Week 4 (new)
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2007 New York-Los Angeles match
SOFTBALL
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, UNC-Florida State
TENNIS
Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Match Series, third-place match and final, at West Palm Beach, Fla. (live)
