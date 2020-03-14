AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of 2019 Indianapolis 500

Midnight: Fox Sports 1, rerun of 2019 NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta

BASKETBALL

Noon: WDBJ, rerun of 2015 Atlantic 10 tournament game between VCU and Dayton

Noon: ACC Network, rerun of Tuesday’s ACC Tournament game between Pitt and Wake Forest

2 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Tuesday’s ACC Tournament game between Virginia Tech and North Carolina

2 p.m.: WDBJ, rerun of 2018 Big Ten tournament game between Michigan and Purdue

3 p.m.: ESPN, “30 For 30: Rodman” (rerun)

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at Arizona men’s game (rerun)

4 p.m.: WDBJ, rerun of 2018 Big Ten tournament game between Michigan State and Michigan

4 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday’s ACC Tournament game between Boston College and Notre Dame

5 p.m.: ESPN, “ESPN Films Presents: D. Wade” (rerun)

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Baylor at UConn women’s game (rerun)

6 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday’s ACC Tournament game between Pitt and N.C. State

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 6 between Washington and Atlanta

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Duke at North Carolina men’s game (rerun)

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday’s ACC Tournament game between Syracuse and North Carolina

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Dayton vs. Kansas men’s game (rerun)

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC women’s tournament title game between Florida State and N.C. State

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Stanford at Oregon women’s game (rerun)

11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

Midnight: ESPN2, LSU at Auburn men’s game (rerun)

BOWLING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, at Las Vegas (live)

DRAG RACING

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of NHRA racing in Phoenix

FOOTBALL

Noon: ESPN, “30 For 30: The Two Bills” (rerun)

3 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: The College Player” (rerun)

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of XFL game between St. Louis and D.C.

4:30 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: The American Game” (rerun)

7 p.m.: ESPN, “30 For 30: Vick” (reruns of Parts 1 and II)

GOLF

1 p.m.: WSLS, rerun of final round of 2019 Players Championship

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, “America’s Day at the Races” (live)

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Irish O’Brien Stakes, at Santa Anita (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Washington Nationals championship parade

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 a.m.: ESPN2, “UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira” (rerun)

1:30 p.m.: ESPN, “30 For 30: Chuck & Tito” (rerun)

NHL

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Washington Capitals championship parade

RODEO

Noon: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Gwinnett Invitational, at Duluth, Ga. (live)

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Augsburg

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of MLS game between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia

TENNIS

9 a.m.: ESPN2, “Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire” (rerun)

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

