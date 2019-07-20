ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Baltimore at Atlantic City
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, at Loudon, N.H. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, regional final, at Columbus, Ohio
2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, regional final, at Lexington, Ky.
2 p.m.: WDBJ, Big3 games, at Oklahoma City, Okla.
BOWLING
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour finals, at Las Vegas
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 15, Limoux to Foix, France (prerace show at 6 a.m.)
DRAG RACING
3 p.m.: WFXR, Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, at Morrison, Colo. (taped qualifying at 1 p.m. on Fox Sports 1)
FENCING
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 3 finals, at Budapest, Hungary (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, British Open, final round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, final round, at Nicholasville, Ky.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, U.S. Open, 10th Grade Girls Championship, at Westfield, Ind.
1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, U.S. Open, 10th Grade Boys Championship, at Westfield, Ind.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
8 p.m.: MASN, Eddie Read Stakes, at Del Mar
LACROSSE
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game, at Los Angeles
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS, Colorado at N.Y. Yankees
1 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore
1:30 p.m.: MLB Network, National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies for Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Jack Morris and Alan Trammell, at Cooperstown, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPN, Washington at Atlanta
RODEO
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Calgary Stampede (taped)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: ESPN2, International Champions Cup, Juventus vs. Tottenham, at Singapore
4 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Atlanta
6 p.m.: ESPN2, National Women’s Soccer League, North Carolina at Chicago
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, New York Red Bulls at Orlando City
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Portland at Seattle
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League Asia Trophy, Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City (taped)
SPORT CLIMBING
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Briancon, France (taped)
SWIMMING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 1 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea
2 p.m.: WSLS, World Championships, Day 1, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)
9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 2 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Swedish Open, doubles final, at Bastad, Sweden
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swedish Open and Bucharest Open singles finals
2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Hall of Fame Open, singles and doubles finals, at Newport, R.I.
4 p.m.: WDBJ, World Team Tennis, Philadelphia at Vegas
5:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women’s Pro Circuit, singles final, at Berkeley, Calif.
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Croatia Open, singles final, at Umag, Croatia
5:30 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Diamond League meet, at London (taped)
WATER POLO
1 a.m. (Monday), 2:30 a.m., 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s quarterfinals, at Gwangju, South Korea
WNBA
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Atlanta at Washington
6 p.m.: NBA TV, Indiana at Chicago