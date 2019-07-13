AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, at Silverstone, England (prerace show at 8:30 a.m.)
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E I-PACE eTrophy Series, race 1, at New York (taped)
Noon: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E, New York City E-Prix, qualifying (same-day tape)
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, FIA Formula E, New York City E-Prix
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto (prerace show at 3 p.m.)
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E I-PACE eTrophy Series, race 2, at New York (same-day tape)
BADMINTON
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, U.S. Open, at Fullerton, Calif.
BASKETBALL
Noon: WDBJ, Big3 games, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Killer 3’s vs. Trilogy, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 9, Saint-Etienne to Brioude, France (prerace show at 7 a.m.)
DIVING
7:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s 10m synchronized platform final, at Gwangju, South Korea
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women’s 10m synchronized platform final (same-day tape)
2:30 a.m. (Monday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s 3m synchronized springboard final
ESPORTS
Noon: Fox Sports 1, FIFA19 Global Series playoffs
4 p.m.: ESPN2 Overwatch League, Stage 3 finals
FITNESS
2 p.m.: WDBJ, CrossFit, Rogue Invitational (taped)
GOLF
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, final round, at North Berwick, Scotland
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, European Tour, Scottish Open, final round, at North Berwick,Scotland
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, at Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, at Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, final round, at Akron, Ohio
3 p.m.: WSLS, Celebrity, American Century Championship Golf: final round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, final round, at Sylvania, Ohio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Nike Peach Jam, EYBL Championship, at North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
4 p.m.: WSET Digital 13.2, Major League Lacrosse, Chesapeake at Dallas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, TBS, Washington at Philadelphia
1 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at Boston
MOTORCYCLES
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway (same-day tape)
NBA
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, semifinal
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, semifinal
POKER
10 p.m.: ESPN2, World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas
ROWING
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Rotterdam, the Netherlands (same-day tape)
SOCCER
3 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women’s Soccer League, Orlando at Portland
3:55 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Seattle
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, New York City FC at New York Red Bulls
SWIMMING
6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, duet technical, at Gwangju, South Korea
4 a.m. (Monday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, mixed duet technical
TENNIS
9 a.m.: ESPN, Wimbledon, men’s final, Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer, at London (“Breakfast at Wimbledon” at 8 a.m.)
2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, singles and doubles finals, at Winnetka, Ill.
3 p.m.: WSET, Wimbledon men’s final, Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer, at London (same-day tape)
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, San Diego at New York
WATER POLO
9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s prelims, Serbia vs. Montenegro, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s prelims, U.S. vs. Kazakhstan
11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s prelims, Croatia vs. Australia
WNBA
3 p.m.: NBA TV, Los Angeles at Atlanta
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Phoenix at Minnesota