AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Trucks race, Pocono Organics 150, at Long Pond, Pa. (live)

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono Green 225, at Long Pond, Pa. (live)

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono 350, at Long Pond, Pa. (live; prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Final Round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)

2 p.m.: WDBJ, “PGA Tour 2020: Credentialed”

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour Golf, Travelers Championship, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)

3 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, 2016 Women’s PGA Championship, final round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Final Round, at Farmington, Utah (live)

HOCKEY

9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2014 Olympics, USA-Russia

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Atlanta game

Noon: WFXR, 2019 World Series, Game 7, Washington-Houston

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2001 World Series, Game 4, Arizona-N.Y. Yankees

3 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Arizona-Washington game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 2

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2012 ACC Tournament championship, North Carolina-Florida State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 ACC Tournament championship, Miami-North Carolina

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament championship, Virginia-North Carolina

MISCELLANEOUS

3 p.m.: WSET, 2020 ESPY Awards

MOTORCYCLES

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road America, at Elkhart, Wis. (live)

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, three 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship races

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, “More Than an Athlete”

9 p.m.: ESPN, “Backstory: The Decision” (new)

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League (taped Thursday)

NHL

11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, four 2016 Washington-Philadelphia playoff games

RODEO

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

1 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.: ESPN, FA Cup quarterfinal, Arsenal at Sheffield United (live)

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Watford (live)

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Hellas Verona at Sassuolo (live)

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup, Chicago vs. Washington, at Herriman, Utah (taped Saturday)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits, third-place match and final (live)

11:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)

2 p.m.: WSET, “Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire”

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament championship, Louisville-Notre Dame

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC Tournament championship, Louisville-Notre Dame

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament championship, N.C. State-Florida State

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments