AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500, at Talladega, Ala. (live; prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2010 NASCAR Cup race at Talladega

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2018 ACC championship, Louisville-Florida State

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, Georgia Tech-UNC

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Florida State-Clemson

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 ACC championship, Maryland-Georgia Tech

GOLF

10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, “U.S. Open 1980: The Day Jack Came Back”

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, “U.S. Open 2002: The People’s Open”

Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2019 U.S. Open, final round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Philadelphia-Washington game

4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2006 N.Y. Yankees-Washington game

7:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 N.Y. Yankees-Washington game

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon: ESPN, “E:60 Father’s Day Special” (new)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, “The ESPY Countdown” (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, The ESPYs (same-day tape)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 UFC Zhang-Jedrzejczyk fight

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)

4 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)

NBA

2 p.m.: WSET, “The Last Dance,” Episodes 8-10

NHL

8 a.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, nine Capitals games

RODEO

Noon: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

2 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield United at Newcastle United (live)

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC men’s championship, Virginia-Clemson

11:15 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Aston Villa (live)

12:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 She Believes Cup, USA-Japan

2 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Liverpool at Everton (live; pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC men’s championship, Virginia-Clemson

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour (live)

2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2 (live)

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 U.S. Open women’s final

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Oregon-Stanford game

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments