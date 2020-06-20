AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500, at Talladega, Ala. (live; prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2010 NASCAR Cup race at Talladega
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2018 ACC championship, Louisville-Florida State
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, Georgia Tech-UNC
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Florida State-Clemson
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 ACC championship, Maryland-Georgia Tech
GOLF
10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, “U.S. Open 1980: The Day Jack Came Back”
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, “U.S. Open 2002: The People’s Open”
Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2019 U.S. Open, final round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Philadelphia-Washington game
4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2006 N.Y. Yankees-Washington game
7:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 N.Y. Yankees-Washington game
MISCELLANEOUS
Noon: ESPN, “E:60 Father’s Day Special” (new)
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, “The ESPY Countdown” (same-day tape)
9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, The ESPYs (same-day tape)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 UFC Zhang-Jedrzejczyk fight
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)
4 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)
NBA
2 p.m.: WSET, “The Last Dance,” Episodes 8-10
NHL
8 a.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, nine Capitals games
RODEO
Noon: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
2 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
SOCCER
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield United at Newcastle United (live)
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC men’s championship, Virginia-Clemson
11:15 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Aston Villa (live)
12:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 She Believes Cup, USA-Japan
2 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Liverpool at Everton (live; pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC men’s championship, Virginia-Clemson
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour (live)
2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2 (live)
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 U.S. Open women’s final
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Oregon-Stanford game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.