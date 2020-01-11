AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Jam, 2020 season preview/2019 review

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 7, Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia (same-day tape)

BIATHLON

2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women’s 12.5km mass start, at Holmenkollen, Norway (delayed tape)

BOBSLED

10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, four-man, at La Plagne, France

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, SEC Network, College Football Playoff coaches’ press conferences

4 p.m.: WSET, “Path to the College Football Playoff: LSU”

4:30 p.m.: WSET, “Path to the College Football Playoff: Clemson”

7 p.m.: SEC Network, “SEC Now”

8 p.m.: ESPN, “Championship Drive: Countdown to Kickoff”

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s and women’s team sprint, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men’s and women’s team sprint, at Dresden, Germany (delayed tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, continuation of coverage of final round, at Randburg, South Africa

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, first round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, final round, at Honolulu

LUGE

12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s singles, at Altenberg, Germany

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: WDBJ, Michigan State at Purdue

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Wichita State at UConn

1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Memphis at South Florida

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Miami

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah at Colorado

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona at Oregon State

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League, Raptors at College Park

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

3 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Cleveland at Lehigh Valley

MOTORCYCLES

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at St. Louis (taped)

NBA

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Utah at Washington

NFL

3:05 p.m.: WDBJ, AFC Divisional Playoff, Houston at Kansas City (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

6:40 p.m.: WFXR, NFC Divisional Playoff, Seattle at Green Bay (pregame show at 6 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at Florida

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

RODEO

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Chicago Invitational (same-day tape)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Heineken Cup, Leinster vs. Lyon (same-day tape)

SKIING

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men’s slalom, at Adelboden, Switzerland (delayed tape)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, SPAL at Fiorentina

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Bournemouth

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Aston Villa

SPEED SKATING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup finals, Auckland Open final and Adelaide International

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Auckland Open, final (same-day tape)

9:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Brisbane International, final (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International and Hobart International

3 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International and Hobart International

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, Syracuse at Miami

Noon: ESPN2, Maryland at Michigan

Noon: ESPNU, Kentucky at Florida

1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Boston University at Army

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John’s at DePaul

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Tennessee

1 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at West Virginia

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Boston College

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, George Washington at Fordham

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Central Florida at Cincinnati

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Oklahoma State at Baylor

2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Arizona

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Dayton at Richmond

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Louisville

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Virginia Tech at Duke

3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Illinois

3 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas

4 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Notre Dame

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, VCU at Saint Louis

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Arizona State

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Rhode Island at Davidson

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Iowa

5 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at Tulsa

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Northwestern

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at California

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All Access with Miami Women’s Basketball”

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Boise State at UCLA

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

