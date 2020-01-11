AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Jam, 2020 season preview/2019 review
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 7, Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia (same-day tape)
BIATHLON
2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women’s 12.5km mass start, at Holmenkollen, Norway (delayed tape)
BOBSLED
10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, four-man, at La Plagne, France
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, SEC Network, College Football Playoff coaches’ press conferences
4 p.m.: WSET, “Path to the College Football Playoff: LSU”
4:30 p.m.: WSET, “Path to the College Football Playoff: Clemson”
7 p.m.: SEC Network, “SEC Now”
8 p.m.: ESPN, “Championship Drive: Countdown to Kickoff”
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s and women’s team sprint, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men’s and women’s team sprint, at Dresden, Germany (delayed tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, continuation of coverage of final round, at Randburg, South Africa
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, first round
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, final round, at Honolulu
LUGE
12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s singles, at Altenberg, Germany
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: WDBJ, Michigan State at Purdue
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Wichita State at UConn
1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Memphis at South Florida
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Miami
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah at Colorado
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona at Oregon State
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League, Raptors at College Park
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Cleveland at Lehigh Valley
MOTORCYCLES
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at St. Louis (taped)
NBA
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Utah at Washington
NFL
3:05 p.m.: WDBJ, AFC Divisional Playoff, Houston at Kansas City (pregame show at 2 p.m.)
6:40 p.m.: WFXR, NFC Divisional Playoff, Seattle at Green Bay (pregame show at 6 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at Florida
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
RODEO
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Chicago Invitational (same-day tape)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Heineken Cup, Leinster vs. Lyon (same-day tape)
SKIING
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men’s slalom, at Adelboden, Switzerland (delayed tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, SPAL at Fiorentina
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Bournemouth
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Aston Villa
SPEED SKATING
11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup finals, Auckland Open final and Adelaide International
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Auckland Open, final (same-day tape)
9:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Brisbane International, final (same-day tape)
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International and Hobart International
3 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International and Hobart International
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, Syracuse at Miami
Noon: ESPN2, Maryland at Michigan
Noon: ESPNU, Kentucky at Florida
1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Boston University at Army
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John’s at DePaul
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Tennessee
1 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at West Virginia
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Boston College
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, George Washington at Fordham
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Central Florida at Cincinnati
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Oklahoma State at Baylor
2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Arizona
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Dayton at Richmond
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Louisville
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Virginia Tech at Duke
3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Illinois
3 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas
4 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Notre Dame
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, VCU at Saint Louis
4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Arizona State
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Rhode Island at Davidson
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Iowa
5 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at Tulsa
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Northwestern
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at California
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All Access with Miami Women’s Basketball”
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Boise State at UCLA
