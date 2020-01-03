BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”
BOBSLED
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)
5 p.m. Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Two-Man, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Upsets”
3:30 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: What Ifs”
4 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Rivalry Games”
4:30 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Heisman Debates”
GOLF
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, at Maui, Hawaii
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Bronze Medal Game, at Ostrava, Czech Republic
1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Gold Medal Game, at Ostrava, Czech Republic
HORSE RACING
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Santa Ynez Stakes, at Santa Anita
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: NBC Sports Network, VCU at George Mason
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Michigan at Michigan State
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Davidson at Duquesne
3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Boston University at American
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, UMass at St. Louis
4:30 p.m.: WFXR, St. John’s at Xavier
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Oregon State at Colorado
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Minnesota
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Purdue at Illinois
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Southern Cal at Washington
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League, Oklahoma City at Capital City
MOTORCYCLES
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Anaheim, Calif. (taped)
NFL
1:05 p.m.: WFXR, NFC Playoffs, Minnesota at New Orleans (pregame coverage starts at 11 a.m.)
4:40 p.m.: WSLS, NFC Playoffs, Seattle at Philadelphia (pregame show at 4 p.m.)
NHL
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, San Jose at Washington
5 p.m.: NHL Network, Florida at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Detroit at Chicago
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Nashville at Anaheim
RODEO
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Buckoff at the Garden, at New York (same-day tape)
RUGBY
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Wasps vs. Northampton
SKIING
11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men’s Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia (delayed tape)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Torino at Roma
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 3, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open, Auckland Open, and Brisbane International
3 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup and Brisbane International
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus including Cox Ch. 1119), Virginia at N.C. State
Noon: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
Noon: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Purdue
Noon: CBS Sports Network, East Carolina at Central Florida
Noon: ESPN2, Michigan State at Michigan
Noon: ESPNU, Vanderbilt at Florida
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
1 p.m.: MASN2, West Virginia at Kansas State
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Florida State at Miami
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra, Duke at Louisville
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Northwestern
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Villanova at St. John’s
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Cincinnati at South Florida
2 p.m.: ESPNU, LSU at Missouri
2 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Auburn
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Oregon State
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Syracuse
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Tennessee at Kentucky
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at Houston
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Georgia
5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Oregon
6 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Alabama
WRESTLING
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Oregon State at Michigan
