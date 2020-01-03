BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”

BOBSLED

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)

5 p.m. Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Two-Man, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Upsets”

3:30 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: What Ifs”

4 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Rivalry Games”

4:30 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Heisman Debates”

GOLF

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, at Maui, Hawaii

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Bronze Medal Game, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Gold Medal Game, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Santa Ynez Stakes, at Santa Anita

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: NBC Sports Network, VCU at George Mason

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Michigan at Michigan State

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Davidson at Duquesne

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Boston University at American

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, UMass at St. Louis

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, St. John’s at Xavier

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Oregon State at Colorado

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Minnesota

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Purdue at Illinois

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Southern Cal at Washington

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League, Oklahoma City at Capital City

MOTORCYCLES

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Anaheim, Calif. (taped)

NFL

1:05 p.m.: WFXR, NFC Playoffs, Minnesota at New Orleans (pregame coverage starts at 11 a.m.)

4:40 p.m.: WSLS, NFC Playoffs, Seattle at Philadelphia (pregame show at 4 p.m.)

NHL

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, San Jose at Washington

5 p.m.: NHL Network, Florida at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Detroit at Chicago

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Nashville at Anaheim

RODEO

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Buckoff at the Garden, at New York (same-day tape)

RUGBY

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Wasps vs. Northampton

SKIING

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men’s Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia (delayed tape)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Torino at Roma

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 3, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open, Auckland Open, and Brisbane International

3 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup and Brisbane International

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus including Cox Ch. 1119), Virginia at N.C. State

Noon: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Noon: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Purdue

Noon: CBS Sports Network, East Carolina at Central Florida

Noon: ESPN2, Michigan State at Michigan

Noon: ESPNU, Vanderbilt at Florida

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

1 p.m.: MASN2, West Virginia at Kansas State

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Florida State at Miami

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra, Duke at Louisville

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Northwestern

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Villanova at St. John’s

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Cincinnati at South Florida

2 p.m.: ESPNU, LSU at Missouri

2 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Auburn

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Oregon State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Syracuse

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Tennessee at Kentucky

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at Houston

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Georgia

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Oregon

6 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Alabama

WRESTLING

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Oregon State at Michigan

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments