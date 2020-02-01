BOBSLED

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Four-Man, at St. Moritz, Switzerland

CORNHOLE

5 p.m.: ESPN2, ACL Superhole (same-day tape)

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Championships, men’s elite, at Dubendorf, Switzerland

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, Concluding Exhibition, at Greensboro, N.C. (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, continuation of coverage of Final Round, at King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING

10 a.m.: NBA TV, 1998 All-Star Game

Noon: NBA TV, Ahmad Rashad interview

1 p.m.: NBA TV, Kobe Bryant’s final game

3 p.m.: NBA TV, Nuggets-Lakers, Game 2 in 2012

4 p.m.: NBA TV, 1997 dunk contest

7 p.m.: ESPN, “Kobe Doin’ Work” (Spike Lee documentary)

LUGE

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s Singles, at Oberhof, Germany (same-day tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”

Noon: ACC Network, Miami at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Georgetown at St. John’s

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Iowa

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Utah at UCLA

5 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” documentary on 1995 Duke-North Carolina game

NBA

2 p.m.: WSET, New Orleans at Houston (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)

NFL

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: NFL Network, “NFL GameDay Morning”

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: ESPN, “Postseason NFL Countdown”

11 a.m.: WFXR, “Undisputed Super Bowl Special”

Noon: WFXR, “Road to the Super Bowl”

1 p.m.: WFXR, “Super Bowl Kickoff”

2 p.m.: WFXR, “Super Bowl Pregame Show”

6:30 p.m.: WFXR, Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City, at Miami

NHL

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Pittsburgh at Washington

RODEO

Noon: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Express Ranches Invitational, at Oklahoma City (taped)

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Express Ranches Invitational, at Oklahoma City (taped)

RUGBY

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, France vs. England (same-day tape)

SKIING

6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s Super-G, at Rosa Khutor, Russia

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men’s Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (same-day tape)

SKI JUMPING

6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Individual, at Sapporo, Japan (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s Individual, at Oberstdorf, Germany (same-day tape)

SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (taped)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Burnley

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Cologne

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Tottenham

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Paderborn

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, AC Milan at Udinese

SPEEDSKATING

Midnight: Olympic Channel, Four Continents Championships, at Milwaukee (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of Men’s Final

8 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Men’s Final (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Men’s Final (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Michigan

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Duquesne at VCU

Noon: ESPNU, South Florida at Cincinnati

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Towson at Delaware

1 p.m.: MASN2, Oklahoma at Kansas

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Tennessee at South Carolina

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Kentucky

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), St. Bonaventure at Richmond

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Boston College

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Miami at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Syracuse at Virginia

2 p.m.: ESPN, Exhibition, U.S. national team at Louisville

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Saint Louis at George Washington

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa State at West Virginia

2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Arizona State

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Rutgers at Minnesota

3 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at LSU

5 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Missouri

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Maryland

4 p.m.: ESPN, Auburn at Georgia

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Oregon State

WRESTLING

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Purdue

