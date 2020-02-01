BOBSLED
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Four-Man, at St. Moritz, Switzerland
CORNHOLE
5 p.m.: ESPN2, ACL Superhole (same-day tape)
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Championships, men’s elite, at Dubendorf, Switzerland
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, Concluding Exhibition, at Greensboro, N.C. (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, continuation of coverage of Final Round, at King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING
10 a.m.: NBA TV, 1998 All-Star Game
Noon: NBA TV, Ahmad Rashad interview
1 p.m.: NBA TV, Kobe Bryant’s final game
3 p.m.: NBA TV, Nuggets-Lakers, Game 2 in 2012
4 p.m.: NBA TV, 1997 dunk contest
7 p.m.: ESPN, “Kobe Doin’ Work” (Spike Lee documentary)
LUGE
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s Singles, at Oberhof, Germany (same-day tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”
Noon: ACC Network, Miami at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Georgetown at St. John’s
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Iowa
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Utah at UCLA
5 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” documentary on 1995 Duke-North Carolina game
NBA
2 p.m.: WSET, New Orleans at Houston (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)
NFL
9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: NFL Network, “NFL GameDay Morning”
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: ESPN, “Postseason NFL Countdown”
11 a.m.: WFXR, “Undisputed Super Bowl Special”
Noon: WFXR, “Road to the Super Bowl”
1 p.m.: WFXR, “Super Bowl Kickoff”
2 p.m.: WFXR, “Super Bowl Pregame Show”
6:30 p.m.: WFXR, Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City, at Miami
NHL
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Pittsburgh at Washington
RODEO
Noon: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Express Ranches Invitational, at Oklahoma City (taped)
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Express Ranches Invitational, at Oklahoma City (taped)
RUGBY
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, France vs. England (same-day tape)
SKIING
6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s Super-G, at Rosa Khutor, Russia
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men’s Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (same-day tape)
SKI JUMPING
6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Individual, at Sapporo, Japan (same-day tape)
7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s Individual, at Oberstdorf, Germany (same-day tape)
SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (taped)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Burnley
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Cologne
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Tottenham
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Paderborn
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, AC Milan at Udinese
SPEEDSKATING
Midnight: Olympic Channel, Four Continents Championships, at Milwaukee (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of Men’s Final
8 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Men’s Final (same-day tape)
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Men’s Final (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Michigan
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Duquesne at VCU
Noon: ESPNU, South Florida at Cincinnati
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Towson at Delaware
1 p.m.: MASN2, Oklahoma at Kansas
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Tennessee at South Carolina
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Kentucky
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), St. Bonaventure at Richmond
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Boston College
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Miami at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Syracuse at Virginia
2 p.m.: ESPN, Exhibition, U.S. national team at Louisville
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Saint Louis at George Washington
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa State at West Virginia
2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Arizona State
3 p.m.: ESPN2, Rutgers at Minnesota
3 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at LSU
5 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Missouri
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Maryland
4 p.m.: ESPN, Auburn at Georgia
4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Oregon State
WRESTLING
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Purdue
