AUTO RACING

Noon: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 2 p.m.)

BOWLING

5 p.m.: WFXR, PBA Tour, Tournament of Champions, at Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.: ACC Network, “1186 to Omaha,” documentary on Virginia’s 2015 NCAA championship team (premiere)

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s 10km mass start, at Falun, Sweden

DRAG RACING

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Lucas Oil Winter nationals, at Pomona, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: WSLS, Four Continents Championship, Men’s and Women’s Free Skate, at Seoul, South Korea (taped)

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Four Continents Championship, Men’s Free Skate, at Seoul, South Korea (taped)

FISHING

7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River

FREESTYLE SKIING

3 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Intermountain Health Care Freestyle Invitational, dual moguls, at Deer Valley Resort, Utah (taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, San Vicente Stakes, at Santa Anita

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Cincinnati at UConn

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Butler at Marquette

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Ohio State at Wisconsin

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Evansville at Bradley

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, George Mason at UMass

3 p.m.: ESPN, Wichita State at Houston

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Clemson

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Washington at Washington State

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Rutgers

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

3 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Hershey at Lehigh Valley

NBA

3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Boston at Oklahoma City

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Memphis at Washington

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Utah at Houston

NHL

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Boston at Detroit

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Colorado at Minnesota

RODEO

Noon: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Iron Cowboy, at Los Angeles (taped)

RUGBY

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, France vs. Italy (same-day tape)

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Seattle at San Diego

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Toronto at Austin

SKIING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom, at Chamonix, France

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s Super-G, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (delayed tape)

SKI JUMPING

6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Individual, at Willingen, Germany (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Lece at Napoli

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Sheffield United

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Koln at Borussia Monchengladbach

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Manchester City

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Bayern Munich

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Final, U.S. vs. Canada, at Carson, Calif.

2 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Kansas vs. Utah, at Tempe, Ariz.

7 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Arizona vs. Tennessee, at Tempe, Ariz.

SPEEDSKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Open Sud de France and Taha Open Maharashtra finals

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women’s Pro Circuit final, at Midland, Michigan

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit final, at Dallas

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Cordoba Open, final, at Cordoba, Argentina

3 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Rotterdam Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, Virginia at Florida State

Noon: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Maryland

Noon: ESPNU, Temple at Florida State

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Boston College at Clemson

1 p.m.: ESPN, Texas A&M at Mississippi State

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at VCU

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Virginia Tech at North Carolina

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Miami

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisville at Syracuse

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at Texas Tech

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at La Salle

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Villanova at Butler

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Oregon State

3 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Alabama

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Kentucky at Arkansas

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Oregon

5 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Vanderbilt

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan

WRESTLING

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Minnesota

XFL

2 p.m.: WFXR, Tampa Bay at New York

5 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Dallas

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments