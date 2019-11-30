AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series Awards Show, at Charlotte (taped)

BEACH SOCCER

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, Third-Place Match, at Luque, Paraguay

3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, Final, at Luque, Paraguay

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Games of the Century”

4 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Uniforms”

4:30 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Rivalry Games”

COLLEGE HOCKEY

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Ohio State

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Wisconsin

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of final round, at Fife, Scotland

5 p.m.: WSLS, “Road to the Presidents Cup,” Part II

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Matriarch Stakes, at Del Mar

LUGE

4:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s singles, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.: ESPNU, Orlando Invitational, Seventh-Place Game, Texas A&M vs. Fairfield

1 p.m.: ESPN, Orlando Invitational, championship, Maryland vs. Marquette

1:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, Third-Place Game, Long Beach State vs. Penn, at Anaheim, Calif.

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, Fifth-Place Game, Temple vs. Davidson

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, Fifth-Place Game, College of Charleston vs. UCF, at Anaheim, Calif.

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, Third-Place Game, Harvard vs. Southern Cal

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, Seventh-Place Game, Providence vs. Pepperdine, at Anaheim, Calif.

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, La Salle at Villanova

9 p.m.: ESPN, Wooden Legacy, Championship, Wake Forest vs. Arizona, at Anaheim, Calif.

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon: NBA TV, NBA G League, Long Island at Maine

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), NBA G League, Greensboro at Go-Go

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Utica at Toronto

MISCELLANEOUS

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, “Herd for the Holidays,” Colin Cowherd special

NBA

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at L.A. Clippers

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Washington at Carolina

1 p.m.: WFXR, San Francisco at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.: WFXR, L.A. Rams at Arizona

4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Oakland at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New England at Houston

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Montreal at Boston

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Harlequins vs. Gloucester (same-day tape)

SKIING

9:40 a.m.: Olympic Channel,World Cup, Women’s Slalom, run 1, at Killington, Vt.

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Women’s Slalom, at Killington, Vt.

2 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Men’s Super G, at Lake Louise, Alberta

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Norwich City

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Borussia Monchengladbach

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester United

11:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Bologna at Napoli

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Wolfsburg

Noon: Big Ten Network, College Men, NCAA tournament, Sweet 16, UC Santa Barbara at Indiana

7:55 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, quarterfinal, Rayados de Monterrey at Santos Laguna

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

SPEED SKATING

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Nagoya, Japan (same-day tape)

TRIATHLON

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, Ironman World Championship, at Kona, Hawaii (taped)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Holy Cross at Brown

2 p.m.: SEC Network, Air Force at Tennessee

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Coppin State at George Washington

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Austin Peay at Kentucky

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA tournament selection show

WRESTLING

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Iowa

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments