AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series Awards Show, at Charlotte (taped)
BEACH SOCCER
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, Third-Place Match, at Luque, Paraguay
3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, Final, at Luque, Paraguay
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Games of the Century”
4 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Uniforms”
4:30 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Rivalry Games”
COLLEGE HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Ohio State
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Wisconsin
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of final round, at Fife, Scotland
5 p.m.: WSLS, “Road to the Presidents Cup,” Part II
HORSE RACING
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Matriarch Stakes, at Del Mar
LUGE
4:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s singles, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.: ESPNU, Orlando Invitational, Seventh-Place Game, Texas A&M vs. Fairfield
1 p.m.: ESPN, Orlando Invitational, championship, Maryland vs. Marquette
1:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, Third-Place Game, Long Beach State vs. Penn, at Anaheim, Calif.
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, Fifth-Place Game, Temple vs. Davidson
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, Fifth-Place Game, College of Charleston vs. UCF, at Anaheim, Calif.
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, Third-Place Game, Harvard vs. Southern Cal
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, Seventh-Place Game, Providence vs. Pepperdine, at Anaheim, Calif.
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, La Salle at Villanova
9 p.m.: ESPN, Wooden Legacy, Championship, Wake Forest vs. Arizona, at Anaheim, Calif.
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Noon: NBA TV, NBA G League, Long Island at Maine
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), NBA G League, Greensboro at Go-Go
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Utica at Toronto
MISCELLANEOUS
4:30 p.m.: WFXR, “Herd for the Holidays,” Colin Cowherd special
NBA
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at L.A. Clippers
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Washington at Carolina
1 p.m.: WFXR, San Francisco at Baltimore
4:05 p.m.: WFXR, L.A. Rams at Arizona
4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Oakland at Kansas City
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New England at Houston
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Montreal at Boston
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Harlequins vs. Gloucester (same-day tape)
SKIING
9:40 a.m.: Olympic Channel,World Cup, Women’s Slalom, run 1, at Killington, Vt.
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Women’s Slalom, at Killington, Vt.
2 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Men’s Super G, at Lake Louise, Alberta
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Norwich City
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Borussia Monchengladbach
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester United
11:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Bologna at Napoli
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Wolfsburg
Noon: Big Ten Network, College Men, NCAA tournament, Sweet 16, UC Santa Barbara at Indiana
7:55 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, quarterfinal, Rayados de Monterrey at Santos Laguna
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
SPEED SKATING
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Nagoya, Japan (same-day tape)
TRIATHLON
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, Ironman World Championship, at Kona, Hawaii (taped)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Holy Cross at Brown
2 p.m.: SEC Network, Air Force at Tennessee
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Coppin State at George Washington
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Austin Peay at Kentucky
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA tournament selection show
WRESTLING
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Iowa
