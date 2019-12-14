AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sports Car Club of America Runoffs, Spec Miata, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sports Car Club of America Runoffs, Grand Touring 2, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)
BIATHLON
12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Hochfilzen, Austria (same-day tape)
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men’s 4x7.5km Relay, at Hochfilzen, Austria (delayed tape)
BOBSLED
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Four-Man, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: ACC Network, Clemson’s win over Virginia in the title game (rerun)
3 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Rivalries”
4 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: The Heisman”
5 p.m.: ESPN, “The Herbie Awards”
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Capital One Bowl Mania”
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s 10km, at Davos, Switzerland (same-day tape)
EXTREME SPORTS
9 p.m.: ESPN2, World Axe Throwing League, World Championship (taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship (taped)
5 p.m.: WDBJ, Major League Fishing, Bass Pro Tour, 2019 season retrospective
FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Big Air, at Beijing (taped)
GOLF
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout, Final Round, at Naples, Fla.
1 p.m.: WSLS, Presidents Cup, Final Day Singles Matches, at Melbourne, Australia (taped)
HANDBALL
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women’s World Championships, bronze medal match, at Kumamoto, Japan (same-day tape)
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women’s World Championships, gold medal match, at Kumamoto, Japan (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
11:30 p.m.: MASN, Los Alamitos $2 Million Futurity Stakes
LUGE
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, at Whistler, B.C. (taped)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech
3 p.m.: ESPN, Oklahoma State at Houston
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Wofford at North Carolina
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Nebraska
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Southern Illinois at Missouri
4:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UC Riverside at Washington State
5 p.m.: ESPN2, South Carolina at Clemson
5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Georgia Southern at Bradley
6 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Long Beach State at Southern Cal
7 p.m.: MASN, Missouri State at VCU
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League, Long Island at Lakeland
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Rockford at Toronto
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, N.Y. Knicks at Denver
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Houston at Tennessee
1 p.m.: WFXR, Philadelphia at Washington
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, L.A. Rams at Dallas
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Buffalo at Pittsburgh
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Minnesota at Chicago
RUGBY
10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, semifinals and finals, at Cape Town, South Africa (same-day tape)
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Rugby Sevens Series, semifinals and finals, at Cape Town, South Africa (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, European Champions Cup, Sale at Exeter (delayed tape)
SKIING
6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Giant Slalom, at Val d’Isere, France
7:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s Parallel Slalom, at St. Moritz, Switzerland
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s Parallel Slalom, a St. Moritz, Switzerland (same-day tape)
SKI JUMPING
7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Individual, at Klingenthal, Germany (same-day tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Wolverhampton
9 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures semifinal, at Bradenton, Fla.
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Wolfsburg
11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures semifinal, at Bradenton, Fla.
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Arsenal
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Inter Milan at Fiorentina
3 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Girls, International Champions Cup Futures final, at Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures final, at Bradenton, Fla.
6 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, NCAA Championship, Virginia vs. Georgetown, at Cary, N.C.
TENNIS
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open Wild Card Playoffs, men’s and women’s finals (same-day tape)
9:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Diriyah Tennis Cup, men’s final (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, Elon at North Carolina State
1 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Kentucky
1 p.m.: MASN2, Houston Baptist at Texas Tech
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), American at Radford
2 p.m.: ACC Network, St. John’s at Florida State
2 p.m.: SEC Network, Houston at Texas A&M
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Delaware at Gardner-Webb
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Ohio State at Stanford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.