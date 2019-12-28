BOWLING
1 p.m.: WSLS, Bowlero Elite Series, at Jupiter, Fla. (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Television”
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro/College Alumni Invitational
DRONES
4 p.m.: WSLS, Drone Racing League (taped)
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Finland vs. Kazakhstan, at Trinec, Czech Republic
1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Russia vs. U.S., at Ostrava, Czech Republic
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: Big Ten Network, Bryant at Maryland
Noon: ESPNU, Cornell at Penn State
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Cleveland Classic, West Virginia vs. Ohio State, at Cleveland
1:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Liberty at LSU
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at USC Upstate
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nebraska
2 p.m.: ESPNU, North Carolina A&T at Illinois
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UMass-Lowell at Michigan
2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Iona at Colorado
3 p.m.: WSET, Kansas at Stanford
3 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Abilene Christian at Wichita State
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Navy at Virginia
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Central Penn at Radford
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Appalachian State at North Carolina State
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Hartford at Northwestern
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Kennesaw State at Iowa
4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Alabama State at Oregon
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Lipscomb at Auburn
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Loyola (Md.) at VCU
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Arkansas at Indiana
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Harvard at California
6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Richmond at Alabama
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Western Michigan at Michigan State
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Washington State
10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal
MISCELLANEOUS
3 p.m.: WSLS, “The Next Olympic Hopeful”
NBA
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at L.A. Lakers
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Miami at New England
1 p.m.: WFXR, Green Bay at Detroit
4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Dallas
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, San Francisco at Seattle
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Saracens at Exeter (delayed tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Arsenal
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Liverpool
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Manchester City
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Boston College
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Virginia Tech at Florida State
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Miami
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisville at Syracuse
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), William and Mary at George Washington
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Villanova
