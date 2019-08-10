ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Arena Bowl, Philadelphia at Albany
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, at Brooklyn, Mich. (prerace coverage starts at 2 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: WFXR, Junior NBA Global Championship, Girls World Championship, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.: WFXR, Junior NBA Global Championship, Boys World Championship, at Orlando, Fla.
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.: ESPN, American Cornhole League Championship, at King of Prussia, Penn.
DRONES
2 p.m., WSLS, Drone Racing League, at Phoenix (taped)
FRISBEE
3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), American Ultimate Disc League championship, at San Jose, Calif.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, final round, at Gullane, Scotland
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, final round, at Jersey City, N.J.
2 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, final round, at Jersey City, N.J.
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Women’s Amateur final, at West Point, Miss.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, final round, at Portland, Ore.
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, men’s events, at Kansas City, Mo. (taped)
8 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, women’s events, at Kansas City, Mo.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
7 p.m.: MASN, Rancho Bernardo Handicap, at Del Mar
8 p.m.: MASN, Longacres Mile, at Emerald Downs
LACROSSE
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Atlas, at San Jose, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
1 p.m.: MASN2, Houston at Baltimore
1 p.m.: TBS, L.A. Angels at Boston
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers
7 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at San Francisco
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
7:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, China vs. Argentina, at Rotterdam, Netherlands
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, U.S. vs. Netherlands, at Rotterdam, Netherlands
Noon: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Russia vs. Iran, at Rotterdam, Netherlands
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Serbia vs. Italy, at Rotterdam, Netherlands
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Poland vs. Slovenia, at Rotterdam, Netherlands (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Bulgaria vs. Brazil, at Rotterdam, Netherlands (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Olympic qualifying tournament, Netherlands vs. U.S., at Rotterdam, Netherlands (same-day tape)
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
10 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 20, at Lima, Peru
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 20: Closing Ceremony, at Lima, Peru
RODEO
1 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Tulsa, Okla. (taped)
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Express Ranches Classic, at Tulsa, Okla. (same-day tape)
SAILING
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sail GP, at Cowes, England (same-day tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Newcastle United (pregame show at 7 a.m.)
9 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leicester City
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Manchester United (pregame show at 11 a.m.)
3 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women’s Soccer League, North Carolina at Portland
4 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, New York City FC at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Galaxy at D.C.
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, New York at LA FC
12:30 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rogers Cup women’s singles and doubles finals and Western & Southern Open first round
4 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour, Rogers Cup, singles final, at Montreal
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Girls’ 18s National Championship
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Western & Southern Open, first round, at Mason, Ohio
WNBA
3 p.m.: NBA TV, Seattle at New York
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Connecticut at Las Vegas