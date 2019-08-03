ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, AFL semifinals, Washington at Philadelphia
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, at Budapest, Hungary (prerace show at 8:30 a.m.)
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Go Bowling at The Glen, at Watkins Glen, N.Y. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Mobil 1 Grand Prix, at Elkhart Lake, Wis. (same-day tape)
BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Pennsylvania vs. Pacific Southwest
5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Massachusetts vs. Pacific Northwest
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Kentucky vs. Alabama
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Intermediate League World Series, championship, at Livermoore, Calif.
BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, semifinal, Carmen’s Crew (ex-Ohio St. players) vs. Overseas Elite, at Chicago
2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, semifinal, Golden Eagles (ex-Marquette players) vs. Team Hines, at Chicago
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3, 3’s Company vs. Aliens; Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters; Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy, at Milwaukee
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, FIVB World Tour, men’s semifinals, at Vienna, Austria
10:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, FIVB World Tour, men’s finals, at Vienna, Austria
DRAG RACING
4 p.m.: WFXR, NHRA Northwest Nationals, at Kent, Wash.
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m.: WSET, X Games Minneapolis, hooligan racing, men’s and women’s skateboard
FRISBEE
Noon: ESPN2, U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, men’s final, at Blaine, Minn.
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women’s British Open, final round, at Milton Keynes, England
11:30 a.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, Women’s British Open, final round, at Milton Keynes, England
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, final round, at Greensboro, N.C.
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, FedEx Cup Playoffs preview special
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, final round, at Greensboro, N.C.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
8 p.m.: MASN, La Jolla Handicap, at Del Mar
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
2 p.m.: TBS, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Arizona
7 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
MOTORCYCLES
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2, at Lommel, Belgium
11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP, at Lommel, Belgium
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
10:55 a.m.: ESPNU, men’s soccer, Panama vs. Argentina, at Lima, Peru
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 13, at Lima, Peru
1:55 p.m.: ESPNU, men’s soccer, Mexico vs. Ecuador, at Lima, Peru
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 13, at Lima, Peru
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 13, at Lima, Peru
9:25 p.m.: ESPNU, men’s soccer, Jamaica vs. Peru, at Lima, Peru
RODEO
1:30 p.m.: WDZBJ, PBR Tour, highlights of this year’s first 16 PBR events and the National High School Finals Rodeo (taped)
RUGBY
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pacific Nations Cup, U.S. vs. Samoa (taped)
SOCCER
4 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Portland at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at D.C.
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Sporting KC at Seattle
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Senior League World Series, final, at Lower Sussex, Del.
SURFING
10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, U.S. Open
SWIMMING
4 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. National Championships, at Palo Alto, Calif.
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, U.S. National Championships, at Palo, Alto, Calif.
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, U.S. National Championships, at Palo Alto, Calif. (delayed tape)
TENNIS
Noon: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Citi Open, doubles final, at Washington, D.C.
2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Citi Open, singles final, at Washington, D.C.
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Citi Open and Silicon Valley Open singles finals
WNBA
3 p.m.: NBA TV, Connecticut at New York
5 p.m.: NBA TV, Seattle at Los Angeles
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.: WSLS, Olympic qualifying tournament, U.S. vs. Argentina, at Bossier City, La.
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Netherlands vs. Italy, at Bossier City, La. (same-day tape)
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Kazakhstan vs. Bulgaria, at Bossier City, La.
9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Russia vs. South Korea, at Bossier City, La. (same-day tape)
11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Serbia vs. Poland, at Bossier City, La. (same-day tape)