AUTO RACING

Noon: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Wednesday’s World of Outlaws virtual race

1 p.m.: WFXR, Fox Sports 1, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway (live)

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Formula One eSports Virtual Grand Prix (live)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2003 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

DOGS

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show

DRAG RACING

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 NHRA in Seattle

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NHRA in Las Vegas

ESPORTS

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Rocket League Season 8 World Championship

10 p.m.: ESPN2, EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am

FISHING

11 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic, Day 1 (debut)

GOLF

8 a.m. and 9 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

11:30 a.m.: ESPN, “Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar”

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 Texas Open, final round

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 ANA Inspiration, final round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Slam dunk and 3-point championships highlights

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

7 p.m.: MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Atlanta game

8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLDS, Game 4, Washington-L.A. Dodgers

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7:30 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgia Tech-N.C. State game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-North Carolina game

1 p.m.: ESPN, Slam dunk and 3-point championships highlights

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, “Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa”

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Toledo-Notre Dame game

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2007 NCAA championship, Florida-Ohio State

4 p.m.: WDBJ, 2012 NCAA championship, Kansas-Kentucky

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2010 NCAA championship, Duke-Butler

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 NCAA championship, Duke-Wisconsin

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1983 NCAA championship, N.C. State-Houston

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Miami-Clemson game

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.: ESPN2, Brock Lesnar UFC marathon

NBA

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Detroit-Washington game

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Washington-Atlanta game

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Dallas-Washington game

3 p.m.: WSET, 2010 NBA Finals, Game 7, L.A. Lakers-Boston

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Washington-Chicago game

6 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K Players Tournament (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-Indiana game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Milwaukee-Washington game

NFL

Noon to 3 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 competitions

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2011 Super Bowl, Pittsburgh-Green Bay

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Dallas-N.Y. Giants game

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 New England-Kansas City game

RODEO

11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 PBR World Finals highlights show

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2019 PBR World Finals highlights show (one-hour version)

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Premier League Download: The Noisy Neighbors”

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Premier League Download: Manchester City”

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, 2013 Everton-Liverpool

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, 2014 Chelsea-Arsenal

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Maryland-N.C. State game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Miami of Ohio-Pitt game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2006 NCAA championship, Maryland-Duke

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Miami game

9 p.m.: ESPN, 2018 NCAA championship, Notre Dame-Miss. State

WRESTLING

9 a.m.: ESPN2, 2000 NCAA championships

3 p.m.: ESPN, WrestleMania 35 from 2019

