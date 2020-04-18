AUTO RACING

8 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500”

10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 NASCAR race at Rockingham

1 p.m.: WFXR, Fox Sports 1, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, at virtual Richmond (live)

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, 1998 Daytona 500

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Formula One eSports Virtual Grand Prix, Event 2 highlights (debut)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Formula One eSports Chinese Virtual Grand Prix (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 BCS championship, Miami-Nebraska

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 FCS championship, JMU-North Dakota State

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Florida State-Miami game

FISHING

10 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic championship (debut)

ESPORTS

4 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Championship Series (live)

GOLF

2 p.m.: WDBJ, “Tiger Tales”

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2015 RBC Heritage, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2014 LOTTE Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Miami game

8 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS, Game 4, Baltimore-Seattle

MEN’S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Duke-Miami game

5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 ACC championship, Miami-North Carolina

MOTORCYCLES

1:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2020 Monster Energy Supercross at Anaheim

NBA

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” first two episodes (debut; ESPN version is uncensored)

NFL

10:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Redskins draft special (debut)

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2019 Redskins preseason games

Noon: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament bracket reveal (debut)

Noon to 9 p.m.: ESPN, “Peyton’s Places” marathon

3 p.m.: WFXR, 1999 Super Bowl, Denver-Atlanta

3 p.m.: WSET, “NFL Draft QB Class of 2020”

4 p.m.: WSET, “Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 4.0”

5 p.m.: WSET, “The Draft: Featured” (two episodes)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Seattle-New England game

NHL

3 p.m.: WSLS, 2013 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Chicago-Boston

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2015 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Tampa Bay-Chicago

OLYMPICS

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, gymnastics event finals

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Tokyo Olympiad” documentary on 1964 Olympics

RODEO

1 p.m.: WDBJ, 2020 PBR Global Cup

SOCCER

1 p.m.: ESPN2, FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, virtual competition, semifinals and final (live)

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Indoor Soccer” interview show (new)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eMLS Tournament, Week 1 (debut)

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 U.S.-Mexico game

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2020 U.S.-Mexico women’s game

