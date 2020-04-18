AUTO RACING
8 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500”
10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 NASCAR race at Rockingham
1 p.m.: WFXR, Fox Sports 1, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, at virtual Richmond (live)
2:30 p.m.: WFXR, 1998 Daytona 500
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Formula One eSports Virtual Grand Prix, Event 2 highlights (debut)
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Formula One eSports Chinese Virtual Grand Prix (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 BCS championship, Miami-Nebraska
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 FCS championship, JMU-North Dakota State
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2002 Florida State-Miami game
FISHING
10 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic championship (debut)
ESPORTS
4 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Championship Series (live)
GOLF
2 p.m.: WDBJ, “Tiger Tales”
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2015 RBC Heritage, final round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2014 LOTTE Championship, final round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Miami game
8 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS, Game 4, Baltimore-Seattle
MEN’S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Duke-Miami game
5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 ACC championship, Miami-North Carolina
MOTORCYCLES
1:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2020 Monster Energy Supercross at Anaheim
NBA
9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” first two episodes (debut; ESPN version is uncensored)
NFL
10:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Redskins draft special (debut)
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2019 Redskins preseason games
Noon: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament bracket reveal (debut)
Noon to 9 p.m.: ESPN, “Peyton’s Places” marathon
3 p.m.: WFXR, 1999 Super Bowl, Denver-Atlanta
3 p.m.: WSET, “NFL Draft QB Class of 2020”
4 p.m.: WSET, “Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 4.0”
5 p.m.: WSET, “The Draft: Featured” (two episodes)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Seattle-New England game
NHL
3 p.m.: WSLS, 2013 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Chicago-Boston
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2015 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Tampa Bay-Chicago
OLYMPICS
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, gymnastics event finals
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Tokyo Olympiad” documentary on 1964 Olympics
RODEO
1 p.m.: WDBJ, 2020 PBR Global Cup
SOCCER
1 p.m.: ESPN2, FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, virtual competition, semifinals and final (live)
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Indoor Soccer” interview show (new)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eMLS Tournament, Week 1 (debut)
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 U.S.-Mexico game
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2020 U.S.-Mexico women’s game
