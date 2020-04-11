AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1988 NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2007 Daytona 500

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 2007 Daytona 500”

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 NASCAR Cup race from Talladega

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ESPNU, 2020 Rose Bowl, Oregon-Wisconsin

3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 CFP Championship, LSU-Clemson

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Sugar Bowl, Baylor-Georgia

9 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30: The U”

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Arkansas-Alabama game

ESPORTS

4 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Championship Series (live)

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 Grand Prix of Figure Skating finals

FISHING

10 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic, Day 2 (debut)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2019 Masters, final round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Channel Live” show that aired after 2019 Masters final round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 2

11:30 p.m.: MASN, game in which Cal Ripken gets his 3,000th hit

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Wake Forest-Pittsburgh

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech-North Carolina

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Clemson-Miami

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, N.C. State-Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Notre Dame-Boston College

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Syracuse-North Carolina

11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “All-Access with Carolina Basketball,” final episode

NBA

3 p.m.: WSET, 2016 NBA Finals, Game 7, Cleveland-Golden State

7 p.m.: ESPN, NBA HORSE Challenge, Quarterfinals, featuring NBA and WNBA players (debut)

NFL

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2008 Super Bowl, N.Y. Giants-New England

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Draft: Featured,” first two episodes

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Dallas-N.Y. Jets game

8 p.m.: ESPN2, “SportsCenter Special: You’ve Got Mel and Todd”

NHL

9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of all five games of 2018 Stanley Cup Final

1 p.m.: WSLS, 2010 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Chicago-Philadelphia

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2011 Stanley Cup Final, Game 7, Boston-Vancouver

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Liverpool-Chelsea match

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Manchester City-West Ham match

Noon: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Tottenham-Chelsea match

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Indoor Soccer” interview show (debut)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 U.S.-Ecuador game

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 Argentina-Chile game

SPELLING BEES

Noon to 7 p.m.: ESPN, marathon of 1997, 2004 and 2008 National Spelling Bees

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Championship, N.C. State-Florida State

