AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1988 NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2007 Daytona 500
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 2007 Daytona 500”
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 NASCAR Cup race from Talladega
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ESPNU, 2020 Rose Bowl, Oregon-Wisconsin
3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 CFP Championship, LSU-Clemson
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Sugar Bowl, Baylor-Georgia
9 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30: The U”
9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Arkansas-Alabama game
ESPORTS
4 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Championship Series (live)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 Grand Prix of Figure Skating finals
FISHING
10 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic, Day 2 (debut)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2019 Masters, final round
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf Channel Live” show that aired after 2019 Masters final round
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 2
11:30 p.m.: MASN, game in which Cal Ripken gets his 3,000th hit
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Wake Forest-Pittsburgh
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech-North Carolina
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Clemson-Miami
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, N.C. State-Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Notre Dame-Boston College
9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Syracuse-North Carolina
11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “All-Access with Carolina Basketball,” final episode
NBA
3 p.m.: WSET, 2016 NBA Finals, Game 7, Cleveland-Golden State
7 p.m.: ESPN, NBA HORSE Challenge, Quarterfinals, featuring NBA and WNBA players (debut)
NFL
3 p.m.: WFXR, 2008 Super Bowl, N.Y. Giants-New England
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Draft: Featured,” first two episodes
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Dallas-N.Y. Jets game
8 p.m.: ESPN2, “SportsCenter Special: You’ve Got Mel and Todd”
NHL
9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of all five games of 2018 Stanley Cup Final
1 p.m.: WSLS, 2010 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Chicago-Philadelphia
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2011 Stanley Cup Final, Game 7, Boston-Vancouver
SOCCER
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Liverpool-Chelsea match
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Manchester City-West Ham match
Noon: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Tottenham-Chelsea match
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Indoor Soccer” interview show (debut)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 U.S.-Ecuador game
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 Argentina-Chile game
SPELLING BEES
Noon to 7 p.m.: ESPN, marathon of 1997, 2004 and 2008 National Spelling Bees
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Championship, N.C. State-Florida State
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.