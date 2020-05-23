Sunday

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Monaco Grand Prix

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula Two Virtual Monaco Grand Prix (live)

Noon: ESPN2, Formula One Monaco Pro Exhibition (live)

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Formula One Virtual Monaco Grand Prix (live)

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (live)

2 p.m.: WSLS, “Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again,” 2019 Indianapolis 500 with new commentary and prerace features

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “100,000 Cameras: The Return of NASCAR” (new)

3 p.m.: ESPN2, 2006 Indianapolis 500

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR preview special

5 p.m.: ESPN2, 2011 Indianapolis 500

6 p.m: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 5:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2014 Indianapolis 500

BOWLING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tournament of Champions from Feb.

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA U.S. Open from Feb.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: ESPN2, “One For The Ages” (ESPN2 debut of SEC Network documentary on 2019 LSU football team)

CYCLING

3 p.m.: ESPN, “30 for 30: Slaying The Badger”

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, “30 for 30: Lance,” Part I (new; uncensored version on ESPN)

DRONES

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, DRL SIM Racing Cup, Race 2 (new)

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.: WSET, Desert Invitational race from Feb.

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Senior PGA Championship, final round

3 p.m.: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN, Champions for Charity: Woods/Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady, at Hobe Sound, Fla. (live)

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2019 Canadian Open, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Pure Silk Championship, final round

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, “GOLF Films: Tiger Slam” (new)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Ryder Cup, final day

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Washington game

5:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Scherzer no-hitter

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2007 game in which Bonds breaks home run record

MEN’S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 ACC Tournament final, Miami-UNC

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Clemson-Miami

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon: ESPN, “The Best of ‘This is SportsCenter’: 25 Years and Counting”

1 p.m.: ESPN, “The Best of ‘This is SportsCenter’: The Superstars”

2 p.m.: ESPN, “The Best of ‘This is SportsCenter’: Mascot Mayhem”

2:30 p.m.: ESPN, “SportsCenter Featured: Who Says I Can’t”

NBA

3 p.m.: WSET, “The Last Dance,” Episodes 1-2

4:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Game 6: The Movie”

7 p.m.: ESPN, “The Last Dance,” Episodes 9-10

NHL

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of Capitals games from 2018 and 2019

SOCCER

7:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Schalke (live)

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Manchester United-Manchester City match

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Mainz (live)

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Chelsea-Liverpool match

11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Koln (live)

TENNIS

Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Women’s Pro Match Series, Third Place Match and Final (live)

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Noon to midnight: ESPNU, marathon of NCAA championships from 2014-19, including BC-JMU at 8 p.m.

MONDAY

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Shoemaker Mile and other live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, Samsung at Lotte (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Memorial Stadium finale from 1991

4 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Miami game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Minnesota-Baltimore game

MEN’S LACROSSE

Noon to midnight: ESPNU, marathon of NCAA championships from 2014-19, including UVa-Yale at 10 p.m.

Noon: ACC Network, 2010 NCAA championship, Duke-Notre Dame

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA championship, Duke-Notre Dame

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 NCAA championship, Virginia-Maryland

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Yale

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 NCAA championship, North Carolina-Maryland

NFL

7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Peyton’s Places”

8 p.m.: ESPN, 2015 Pittsburgh-San Diego game

NHL

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1994 Eastern Conference finals, Game 6, N.Y. Rangers-New Jersey

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Hat Trick Trivia” (new)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2015 Washington-N.Y. Islanders game (with new commentary)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “2018 Stanley Cup Championship Films: Washington” (new)

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 NCAA championship, North Carolina-Maryland

