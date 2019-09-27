AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One,Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sochi, Russia

11 a.m.: NBCSports.Com, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America Roval 400, practice, Charlotte, N.C.

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 250, qualifying, at Charlotte, N.C. (qualifying begins at noon on NBCSports.com)

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America Roval 400, final practice, at Charlotte, N.C.

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, at Charlotte, N.C. (prerace show at 3 p.m.)

BOXING

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Prelims, welterweights, Robert Guerrero vs. Jerry Thomas; super welterweights, Joey Spencer vs. Travis Gambardella, at Los Angeles

9 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, WBC/IBF Welterweight Championship, Shawn Porter vs. Errol Spence Jr.; WBC Super Middleweight Championship, Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez; WBA Super Lightweight Championship, Mario Barrios vs. Batyr Akhmedov; WBA Super Lightweight Championship, Josesito Lopez vs. John Molina, at Los Angeles

CANOEING

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Canoe Slalom Championships, semifinals, at La Seu d’Urgell, Spain (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Canoe Slalom Championships, finals, at La Seu d’Urgell, Spain (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”

10 a.m.: SEC Network, “SEC Nation”

11 a.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”

11 a.m.: WFXR, “Big Noon Kickoff”

Noon: WSET, Northwestern at Wisconsin

Noon: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Michigan

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Central Michigan at Western Michigan

Noon: ACC Network, Holy Cross at Syracuse

Noon: ESPN, Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, at Arlington, Texas

Noon: ESPN2, Middle Tennessee at Iowa

Noon: ESPNU, Buffalo at Miami of Ohio

Noon: WFXR, Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Kansas at TCU

Noon: SEC Network, Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Delaware at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), East Tenn. State at Furman

1:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Wofford at VMI

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, “Showdown in South Bend”

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, Virginia at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Clemson at North Carolina

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Boston College

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Michigan State

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Mississippi at Alabama

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Georgia Tech at Temple

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Iowa State at Baylor

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota at Purdue

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, Southern Cal at Washington

3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Florida Atlantic at Charlotte

3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Princeton at Bucknell

4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Florida A&M at Norfolk State

4 p.m.: ESPNU, SMU at South Florida

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Fayetteville State at Elizabeth City State

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Towson at Florida

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), New Mexico at Liberty

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), East Carolina at Old Dominion

7 p.m.: ESPN, Mississippi State at Auburn

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Connecticut at Central Florida

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, N.C. State at Florida State

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Ohio State at Nebraska

7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado State at Utah State

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at South Carolina

8 p.m.: ESPNU, UNLV at Wyoming

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington State at Utah

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, UCLA at Arizona

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Hawaii at Nevada

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

CYCLING

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling Championships, women’s road race, at Yorkshire, England (same-day tape)

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling Championships, men’s road race

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, at Fife, Scotland

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, at Indianapolis

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Open, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, third round, at Scottsdale, Arizona

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, final round, at Shanghai (delayed tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Hidden Valley at Franklin County (taped)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Awesome Again Stakes, Rodeo Drive Stakes, at Santa Anita, Calif; Jockey Club Gold Cup, at Belmont Park

MARATHON

3 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Berlin Marathon

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MASN2, Cleveland at Washington (pregame show on Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.: WFXR, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Colorado (joined in progress)

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at Seattle (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier, at Copenhagen, Denmark

NHL

3 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Chicago at Boston

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Detroit at Toronto

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Sheffield United

8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Bologna at Udinese

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Paderborn

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Leipzig

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Chelsea

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Everton

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, National Women’s Soccer League, North Carolina at Washington

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Presbyterian at Radford

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Radford at Campbell

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, VCU at St. Joseph’s

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Monterrey

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open, Tashkent Open and China Open

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup semifinals

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Chengdu Open and China Open

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

Noon: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s hammer throw, at Doha, Qatar

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)

VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at High Point

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at George Washington

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments