ARCHERY

11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup final, recurve, at Moscow (same-day tape)

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy

8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Monza, Italy

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, practice, at Indianapolis

Noon: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indiana 250, qualifying, at Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, final practice, at Indianapolis

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indiana 250, at Indianapolis (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Tour Finals, quarterfinals, at Rome

Noon: Olympic Channel, World Tour Finals, semifinals, at Rome

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”

10 a.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”

10 a.m.: SEC Network, “SEC Nation”

11 a.m.: WFXR, Fox Sports 1, “Big Noon Kickoff”

11 a.m.: ACC Network, Ohio at Pittsburgh

Noon: ESPNU, Old Dominion at Virginia Tech

Noon: WSET, Cincinnati at Ohio State

Noon: Big Ten Network, Vanderbilt at Purdue

Noon: CBS Sports Network, UAB at Akron

Noon: ESPN, Syracuse at Maryland

Noon: ESPN2, West Virginia at Missouri

Noon: WFXR, Army at Michigan

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Rutgers at Iowa

Noon: SEC Network, Charleston Southern at South Carolina

Noon: MASN2, Bowling Green at Kansas State

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Western Carolina at N.C. State

12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Marist at Georgetown

1 p.m.: Pac-12 Network (Free preview on Cox Ch. 169), Northern Illinois at Utah

1:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Mars Hill at VMI

2 p.m.: ACC Network, South Florida at Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Texas A&M at Clemson

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Central Michigan at Wisconsin

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Illinois at Connecticut

3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, Nebraska at Colorado

3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Grambling State at Louisiana Tech

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Richmond at Boston College

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charlotte at Appalachian State

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Murray State at Georgia

4 p.m.: SEC Network, New Mexico State at Alabama

4:15 p.m.: Pac-12 Network (Free preview on Cox Ch. 169), San Diego State at UCLA

5 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, St. Francis (Pa.) at James Madison

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. A&T at Duke

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Union at Hampton

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Central Florida at Florida Atlantic

7 p.m.: ESPN, BYU at Tennessee

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Coastal Carolina at Kansas

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Eastern Kentucky at Louisville

7:30 p.m.: WSET, LSU at Texas

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Western Michigan at Michigan State

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Tulane at Auburn

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Tennessee-Martin at Florida

7:30 p.m.: WFXR, Buffalo at Penn State

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi

7:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network (Free preview on Cox Ch. 169), Nevada at Oregon

7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at Louisiana

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at North Carolina (followed by “All ACC” studio show at 11 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at Fresno State

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Stanford at Southern California

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, California at Washington

10:30 p.m.: MASN2, UTEP at Texas Tech

10:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Network (Free preview on Cox Ch. 169), Northern Arizona at Arizona

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 14

ESPORTS

2 p.m.: WDBJ, Nintendo World Championships, semifinals (taped)

11 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, third round, at Hamburg, Germany

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, Walker Cup Day 1 highlights, at Hoylake, England (same-day tape)

GYMNASTICS

9:30 p.m.: Olympic Chanel, World Challenge Cup, at Szombathely, Hungary (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.: WWCW, Northside at Cave Spring (taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, Jockey Club Derby and Jockey Club Oaks, at Belmont Park; Runhappy Turf Sprint, at Franklin, Ky.

LACROSSE

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League playoffs, Chaos vs. Whipsnakes, at Columbus, Ohio

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Major League Lacrosse, Atlanta at Dallas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Atlanta

7 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at Baltimore

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

9 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon: FX, UFC 242 prelims, at Abu Dhabi

2 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier, at Abu Dhabi

MOTORCYCLES

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey (same-day tape)

NBA

8:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup, Greece vs. United States

SOCCER

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, VMI at Duquesne

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), High Point at Virginia

TABLE TENNIS

6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, semifinals, at Nantes, France (same-day tape)

TENNIS

4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, women’s championship, at Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.: WSLS, Diamond League finale, at Brussels (taped)

TRIATHLON

1:30 p.m.: WSLS, Ironman World Championship, at Nice, France (taped)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Fordham at Radford

5:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus, Rider at Radford

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Liberty

