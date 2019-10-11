AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Sugarlands Shine 250, qualifying, at Talladega, Ala.
Noon: WSLS, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Petit Le Mans, at Braselton, Ga.
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Sugarlands Shine 250, at Talladega, Ala. (prerace show at 1 p.m.)
3 p.m.: NBCSports.com (streaming), IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, continuation of coverage of Petit Le Mans, at Braselton, Ga.
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com 500, qualifying, at Talladega, Ala.
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, continuation of coverage of Petit Le Mans, at Braselton, Ga.
1:05 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Formula One, Japanese Grand Prix, at Suzuka, Japan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”
10 a.m.: WFXR, “Big Noon Kickoff”
10 a.m.: SEC Network, “SEC Nation”
Noon: WSET, Michigan at Illinois
Noon: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Purdue
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Toledo at Bowling Green
Noon: ESPN, South Carolina at Georgia
Noon: ESPN2, Memphis at Temple
Noon: ESPNU, Miami of Ohio at Western Michigan
Noon: WFXR, Oklahoma vs. Texas, at Dallas
Noon: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Tennessee
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Georgia Tech at Duke
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Norfolk St. at Howard
1:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Samford at VMI
1:30 p.m.: MASN2, Villanova at James Madison
1:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Hampton at Gardner-Webb
2:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Old Dominion at Marshall
3 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St.
3 p.m: ACC Network, “The Huddle”
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Florida State at Clemson
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Wisconsin
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Alabama at Texas A&M
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, BYU at South Florida
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Cincinnati at Houston
3:45 p.m.: ESPNU, UConn at Tulane
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Rhode Island at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.: ESPN, Iowa State at West Virginia
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas Tech at Baylor
4 p.m.: SEC Network, UNLV at Vanderbilt
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Fresno State at Air Force
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Mississippi at Missouri
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Army at Western Kentucky
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charlotte at FIU
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Penn State at Iowa
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Navy at Tulsa
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.: WSLS, Southern Cal at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Kentucky
8 p.m.: ESPN, Florida at LSU
10:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Hawaii at Boise State
10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at San Diego State
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida A&M at S.C. State (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington at Arizona
11:30 p.m.: MASN, Villanova at James Madison (same-day tape)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, third round, at Rome
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, second round, at Wake County, N.C.
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, third round
GYMNASTICS
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, apparatus finals, at Stuttgart, Germany
3 p.m.: WSLS, World Championships, apparatus finals, at Stuttgart, Germany (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.: WWCW, Lord Botetourt at William Byrd (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: TBS, NL Championship Series, Game 2, Washington at St. Louis (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)
8 p.m.: WFXR, AL Championship Series, Game 1, N.Y. Yankees at Houston (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Tampa, Fla.
9 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 230, at Milan
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Phoenix at Portland
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, St. Louis at Montreal
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Dallas
RUGBY
6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Ireland vs. Samoa, at Fukuoka, Japan
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, U.S. vs. Tonga, at Higashi-Osaka, Japan
SOCCER
1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Syracuse at North Carolina
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Radford at UNC Asheville
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Elon at Liberty
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Radford at High Point
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), National Women’s Soccer League, Washington at Portland
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Shanghai Masters singles semifinal
2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit semifinals, at Fairfield, Calif.
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Shanghai Masters doubles final and Tianjin Open singles final
4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Shanghai Masters singles final
TRIATHLON
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Ironman World Championship, at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Penn State
