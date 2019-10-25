AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: CNBC, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, First Data 500, practice, at Martinsville
10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, qualifying, at Martinsville
10:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, practice, at Mexico City
Noon: NBCSports.com., NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, First Data 500, start of final practice, at Martinsville
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, continuation of coverage of final practice, at Martinsville
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, at Martinsville (prerace show at 1 p.m.)
1:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, qualifying, at Mexico City
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, First Data 500, qualifying, at Martinsville
BOXING
9 p.m.: Showtime, super welterweights, Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore; super lightweights, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Adrian Granados; heavyweights, Frank Sanchez vs. Jack Mulowayi, at Reading, Pa.
10 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), WBO featherweight championship, Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez, at Reno, Nev. (undercard at 6:30 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee,” at Baton Rouge, La.
9 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”
10 a.m.: SEC Network, “SEC Nation”
11 a.m.: WFXR, “Big Noon Kickoff”
Noon: WSET, Oklahoma at Kansas State
Noon: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Purdue
Noon: Comcast Ch. 714, DirecTV Ch. 610-1, Dish Network Ch. 588 and Ch. 5441, FoxSports.com, Liberty at Rutgers
Noon: CBS Sports Network, San Jose State at Army
Noon: ESPN, Miami at Pittsburgh
Noon: ESPN2, Iowa at Northwestern
Noon: ESPNU, Appalachian State at South Alabama
Noon: WFXR, Wisconsin at Ohio State
Noon: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Texas A&M
1:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Chattanooga at Wofford
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia University of Lynchburg at Hampton
3 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Louisville
3:30 p.m.: MASN2, Towson at James Madison
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Penn State at Michigan State
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Nebraska
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Auburn at LSU
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Tulane at Navy
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Maryland at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Syracuse at Florida State
3:30 p.m.: WFXR, Texas at TCU
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma State at Iowa State
3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Florida International at Middle Tennessee State
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), North Texas at Charlotte
3:45 p.m.: ESPNU, South Florida at East Carolina
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Duke at North Carolina
4 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Tennessee
6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UVa-Wise at Wingate
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Monmouth at Charleston Southern
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Memphis at Tulsa
7 p.m.: ESPN, Arkansas at Alabama
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Central Florida at Temple
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas Tech at Kansas
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Clemson
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Notre Dame at Michigan
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Colorado State at Fresno State
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, California at Utah
10:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Utah State at Air Force
10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at UNLV
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Washington State at Oregon
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Alabama A&M at Alabama State (same-day tape)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: NHL Network, Lake Superior State at Notre Dame
FIELD HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Duke
FIGURE SKATING
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, Skate America, at Las Vegas (taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, third round, at Quarteira, Portugal
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Busan, South Korea (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, third round, at Tokyo
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Radford at Glenvar (taped)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
10 p.m.: MASN, Breeders Crown, at Woodbine Mohawk
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 4, Houston at Washington (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), continuation of coverage of UFC Fight Night, at Kallang, Singapore
NBA
5 p.m.: NBA TV, Miami at Milwaukee
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Boston at New York
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at San Antonio
10 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Boston
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, at Regina, Saskatchewan
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup semifinal, England vs. New Zealand, at Yokohama, Japan (same-day tape)
5 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup semifinal, Wales vs. South Africa, at Yokohama, Japan
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester City
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Schalke
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Radford at Charleston Southern
Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Men, Belmont at VMI
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at Burnley
3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs. Canada, at Brasilia, Brazil
6:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Ecuador vs. Australia, at Goiania, Brazil
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, High Point at Radford
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, George Washington at VCU
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Nigeria vs. Hungary (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, New Zealand vs. Angola (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Elite Trophy doubles and singles semifinals, at Zhuai, China
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy semifinals
12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women’s Pro Circuit, semifinals, at Macon, Ga.
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy semifinals (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Elite Trophy singles final, at Zhuai, China
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Elite Trophy and Shenzhen Open
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Purdue
