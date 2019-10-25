AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: CNBC, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, First Data 500, practice, at Martinsville

10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, qualifying, at Martinsville

10:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, practice, at Mexico City

Noon: NBCSports.com., NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, First Data 500, start of final practice, at Martinsville

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, continuation of coverage of final practice, at Martinsville

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, at Martinsville (prerace show at 1 p.m.)

1:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, qualifying, at Mexico City

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, First Data 500, qualifying, at Martinsville

BOXING

9 p.m.: Showtime, super welterweights, Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore; super lightweights, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Adrian Granados; heavyweights, Frank Sanchez vs. Jack Mulowayi, at Reading, Pa.

10 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), WBO featherweight championship, Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez, at Reno, Nev. (undercard at 6:30 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee,” at Baton Rouge, La.

9 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”

10 a.m.: SEC Network, “SEC Nation”

11 a.m.: WFXR, “Big Noon Kickoff”

Noon: WSET, Oklahoma at Kansas State

Noon: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Purdue

Noon: Comcast Ch. 714, DirecTV Ch. 610-1, Dish Network Ch. 588 and Ch. 5441, FoxSports.com, Liberty at Rutgers

Noon: CBS Sports Network, San Jose State at Army

Noon: ESPN, Miami at Pittsburgh

Noon: ESPN2, Iowa at Northwestern

Noon: ESPNU, Appalachian State at South Alabama

Noon: WFXR, Wisconsin at Ohio State

Noon: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Texas A&M

1:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Chattanooga at Wofford

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia University of Lynchburg at Hampton

3 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Louisville

3:30 p.m.: MASN2, Towson at James Madison

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Penn State at Michigan State

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Nebraska

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Auburn at LSU

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Tulane at Navy

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Maryland at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Syracuse at Florida State

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, Texas at TCU

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma State at Iowa State

3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Florida International at Middle Tennessee State

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), North Texas at Charlotte

3:45 p.m.: ESPNU, South Florida at East Carolina

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Duke at North Carolina

4 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Tennessee

6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UVa-Wise at Wingate

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Monmouth at Charleston Southern

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Memphis at Tulsa

7 p.m.: ESPN, Arkansas at Alabama

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Central Florida at Temple

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas Tech at Kansas

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Clemson

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Notre Dame at Michigan

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Colorado State at Fresno State

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, California at Utah

10:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Utah State at Air Force

10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at UNLV

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Washington State at Oregon

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Alabama A&M at Alabama State (same-day tape)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: NHL Network, Lake Superior State at Notre Dame

FIELD HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Duke

FIGURE SKATING

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, Skate America, at Las Vegas (taped)

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, third round, at Quarteira, Portugal

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Busan, South Korea (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, third round, at Tokyo

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Radford at Glenvar (taped)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

10 p.m.: MASN, Breeders Crown, at Woodbine Mohawk

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 4, Houston at Washington (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), continuation of coverage of UFC Fight Night, at Kallang, Singapore

NBA

5 p.m.: NBA TV, Miami at Milwaukee

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Boston at New York

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at San Antonio

10 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Boston

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, at Regina, Saskatchewan

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup semifinal, England vs. New Zealand, at Yokohama, Japan (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup semifinal, Wales vs. South Africa, at Yokohama, Japan

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester City

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Schalke

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Radford at Charleston Southern

Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Men, Belmont at VMI

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at Burnley

3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs. Canada, at Brasilia, Brazil

6:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Ecuador vs. Australia, at Goiania, Brazil

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, High Point at Radford

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, George Washington at VCU

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Nigeria vs. Hungary (same-day tape)

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, New Zealand vs. Angola (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Elite Trophy doubles and singles semifinals, at Zhuai, China

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy semifinals

12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women’s Pro Circuit, semifinals, at Macon, Ga.

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy semifinals (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Elite Trophy singles final, at Zhuai, China

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Elite Trophy and Shenzhen Open

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Purdue

