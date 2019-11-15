AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paulo
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ford EcoBoost 300, qualifying, at Miami
12:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sao Paulo
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Ford EcoBoost 400, qualifying, at Miami
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ford EcoBoost 300, at Miami (prerace show at 3 p.m.)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Wood Brothers” (rerun)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: CBS Sports Network, VMI at Army
Noon: WSET, Indiana at Penn State
Noon: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Nebraska
Noon: WDBJ, Florida at Missouri
Noon: ESPN, Alabama at Mississippi State, traditional telecast
Noon: SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi State, SkyCam telecast
Noon: ESPN2, TCU at Texas Tech
Noon: ESPNU, Tulane at Temple
Noon: WFXR, Michigan State at Michigan
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Kansas at Oklahoma State
Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Alabama State at Florida State
1 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Towson at William and Mary
1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Holy Cross at Fordham
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Presbyterian
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Kennesaw St. at Hampton
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia University of Lynchburg at Morgan St.
1:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Furman at Wofford
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Norfolk St. at Delaware St.
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Navy at Notre Dame
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St.
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m.: MASN, Richmond at James Madison
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Wake Forest at Clemson
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Rutgers
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Georgia at Auburn
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Central Michigan at Ball State
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, West Virginia at Kansas State
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Memphis at Houston
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Iowa State
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Duke
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Wyoming at Utah State
4 p.m.: WFXR, Minnesota at Iowa
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cincinnati at South Florida
7 p.m.: ESPN, LSU at Mississippi
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Air Force at Colorado State
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona State at Oregon State
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at N.C. State
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Oklahoma at Baylor
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Appalachian State at Georgia State
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Texas A&M
8 p.m.: WFXR, UCLA at Utah
10:15 p.m.: ESPN2, New Mexico at Boise State
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Oregon
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina A&T (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Southern Cal at California
CURLING
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, men, Switzerland at Sweden
CYCLING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, women’s elite, at Tabor, Czech Republic
8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, men’s elite, at Tabor, Czech Republic
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, continuation of coverage of third round, at Sun City, South Africa
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic, third round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico
2 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, final round, at Sun City, South Africa
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, Columbia at Virginia
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Ohio Univ. at Villanova
1 p.m.: MASN2, Cornell at DePaul
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Lehigh at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Belmont at Boston College
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, St. Peter’s at Providence
3 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Tennessee-Martin at Wichita State
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Vermont at St. John’s
4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Liberty at East Carolina
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Louisiana Tech at Creighton
7 p.m.: MASN, James Madison at George Mason
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Troy at Indiana
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Wofford at Butler
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Southern Cal at Nevada
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Sao Paulo, Brazil
NBA
6 p.m.: NBA TV, Brooklyn at Chicago
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Boston
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, Ulster at Bath (delayed tape)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, Radford at Virginia
SPEED SKATING
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Minsk, Belarus (same-day tape)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles semifinal, at London
9 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles semifinal, at London
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles semifinal, at London
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles semifinal, at London
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Longwood
5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Kentucky at Virginia
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Florida Atlantic at Richmond
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Radford
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Fordham at George Mason
WRESTLING
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Franklin & Marshall at VMI
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Davidson at VMI
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women’s World Cup, U.S. vs. Russia, at Narita, Japan (same-day tape)
