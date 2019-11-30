AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Off Road Championship, at Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
BEACH SOCCER
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, semifinal, Italy vs. Russia (same-day tape)
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, semifinal, Japan vs. Portugal (same-day tape)
BIATHLON
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, single mixed relay, at Oestersund, Sweden
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Oestersund, Sweden (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Virginia (rerun of Friday’s game)
Noon: WSET, Georgia at Georgia Tech
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Florida International at Marshall
Noon: ESPN, Clemson at South Carolina
Noon: ESPN2, Indiana at Purdue
Noon: ESPNU, Tulsa at East Carolina
Noon: WFXR, Ohio State at Michigan
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Northwestern at Illinois
Noon: SEC Network, Louisville at Kentucky
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Texas State at Coastal Carolina
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Wake Forest at Syracuse
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (strreaming), New Mexico State at Liberty
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charlotte at Old Dominion
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Wisconsin at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Penn State
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Alabama at Auburn
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UConn at Temple
3:30 pm.: ESPN, Baylor at Kansas
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Miami at Duke
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Michigan State
3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic
4 p.m.: WFXR, Notre Dame at Stanford
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Tennessee
4 pm.: ESPNU, Tulane at SMU
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), UAB at North Texas
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Bayou Classic, Southern vs. Grambling State, at New Orleans
7 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at N.C. State
7 p.m.: ESPN, Texas A&M at LSU
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Navy at Houston
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana
7 p.m: Fox Sports 1, Iowa State at Kansas State
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Colorado at Utah
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida State at Florida
8 p.m.: WFXR, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
9 p.m. CBS Sports Network, Brigham Young at San Diego State
10 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Arizona State
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Fresno State at San Jose State
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cal at UCLA
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): CBS Sports Network, Army at Hawaii
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women’s 10km, at Ruka Finland (same-day tape)
CYCLING
3 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, Track Cycling World Cup, at Hong Kong
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of third round, at Fife, Scotland
5 p.m.: WSLS, World Long Drive Season in Review (taped)
4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, at Fife, Scotland
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships, at Tokyo (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Hollywood Derby, at Del Mar
LUGE
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, women’s singles, at Lake Placid, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Wagner at St. John’s
Noon: MASN2, Xavier at Lipscomb
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, UNC Greensboro at Georgetown
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston College at Richmond
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, championship, at Niceville, Fla.
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Army at Marist
8:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Belmont at Middle Tenn.
NBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Indiana at Philadelphia
NHL
1 p.m.: NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Buffalo at Toronto
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Detroit
SKIING
9:40 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s giant slalom, first run, at Killington, Vt.
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women’s giant slalom, second run, at Killington, Vt.
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s downhill, at Lake Louise, Alberta
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, women’s giant slalom, at Killington, Vt. (same-day tape)
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men’s downhill, at Lake Louise, Alberta (same-day tape)
SKI JUMPING
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Newcastle United
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur
Noon: ESPNEWS, Euro 2020 Final Draw
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Watford at Southampton
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, NCAA tournament, Sweet 16, St. John’s at Virginia
SPEED SKATING
11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Nagoya, Japan (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Morehead State
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), East Carolina at Wake Forest
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), James Madison at Virginia
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Furman at Gardner-Webb
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: ACC Network, N.C. State at Boston College
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Big East championship, at Milwaukee
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn State
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.