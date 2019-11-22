AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.: FS1, FIA Formula E, Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 2, at Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
BEACH SOCCER
10 p.m.: FS2, World Cup, U.S. vs. Japan, at Luque, Paraguay
BOXING
7 p.m.: FS2, featherweights, Leduan Barthelemy vs. Eduardo Ramirez; welterweights, Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Marklin Bailey; super lightweights, Omar Juarez (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Kevin Shacks, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, WBC heavyweight championship, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz; WBA super featherweight championship, Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores; WBA super bantamweight championship, Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja; bantamweights, Luis Nery vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: SECN, “Marty & McGee”
Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Liberty at Virginia
Noon: WSET, Minnesota at Northwestern
Noon: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Iowa
Noon: CBSSN, Central Florida at Tulane
Noon: ESPN, Western Carolina at Alabama
Noon: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Noon: ESPNU, Harvard at Yale
Noon: WFXR, Penn State at Ohio State
Noon: FS1, Michigan State at Rutgers
Noon: MASN2, Kansas at Iowa State
Noon: SECN, Samford at Auburn
Noon: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Georgetown at Holy Cross
Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Hampton at Monmouth
12:30 p.m.: MASN, Lafayette at Lehigh
1 p.m.: WWCW, Chattanooga at VMI
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), South Carolina State at Norfolk State
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Boston College at Notre Dame, traditional telecast
2:30 p.m.: NBCSN, Boston College at Notre Dame, “Notre Dame Fan Feed” telecast
2:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Texas State at Appalachian State
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Mercer at North Carolina
3:30 p.m.: WSET, UCLA at Southern Cal
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Maryland
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Texas A&M at Georgia
3:30 p.m.: CBSSN, SMU at Navy
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan at Indiana
3:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman
3:30 p.m.: FS1, Texas at Baylor
3:30 p.m.: NFLN, North Texas at Rice
3:30 p.m.: SECN, Tennessee-Martin at Kentucky
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Charleston Southern
4 p.m.: ACCN, Syracuse at Louisville
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at South Florida
4 p.m.: WFXR, Purdue at Wisconsin
4:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Old Dominion at Middle Tenn.
5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe
7 p.m.: CBSSN, Miami at Florida International
7 p.m.: ESPN, Arkansas at LSU
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Temple at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: FS1, Kansas State at Texas Tech
7:30 p.m.: ACCN, Duke at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Oregon at Arizona State
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Houston at Tulsa
7:30 p.m.: SECN, Tennessee at Missouri
8 p.m.: WFXR, TCU at Oklahoma
10 p.m.: ESPN, Washington at Colorado
10 p.m.: FS1, Utah at Arizona
10:30 p.m.: CBSSN, Boise State at Utah State
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Nevada at Fresno State
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T (same-day tape)
CURLING
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, women’s gold medal game, at Helsingborg, Sweden
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Stihl Timbersports Men’s and Women’s Championships (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of third round, at Dubai
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, third round, at St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, third round, at Naples, Fla. (same-day tape)
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, final round, at Dubai
GYMNASTICS
8:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Cottbus, Germany (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
11 p.m.: MASN, Open Pace Final, at the Meadowlands
LUGE
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s singles, at Innsbruck, Austria (same-day tape)
6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Innsbruck, Austria (same-day tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Tip-Off semifinal, Virginia vs. Massachusetts, at Uncasville, Connecticut
Noon: FS2, Florida A&M at Seton Hall
Noon: ACCN, Bucknell at Syracuse
2 p.m.: ACCN, St. Francis (Pa.) at Florida State
2 p.m.: FS2, Robert Morris at Marquette
3 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Oral Roberts at Wichita State
4 p.m.: FS2, Pennsylvania at Providence
7 p.m.: MASN, Florida Gulf Coast at VCU
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Jacksonville State at Purdue
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.: NHLN, Canadian Hockey League. Mississauga at Ottawa
NBA
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Miami at Philadelphia
NHL
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Vancouver at Washington
7 p.m.: NHLN, N.Y. Rangers at Montreal
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Islanders at San Jose
RODEO
2 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, “A PBR Race for the Ages” (taped)
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBCSN, Champions Cup: Saracens vs. Ospreys (delayed tape)
SKIING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s slalom, at Levi, Finland
6 p.m.: NBCSN, World Cup, women’s slalom, at Levi, Finland (same-day tape)
SKI JUMPING
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Wisla, Poland (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Tottenham at West Ham
8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Juventus at Atalanta
9:30 a.m.: FS1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Fortuna Dusseldorf
9:30 a.m.: FS2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Union Berlin
9:55 a.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Southampton at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Chelsea at Manchester City
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): FS2, Liga MX, Atlas at Rayados de Monterrey (delayed tape)
SPEED SKATING
10:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Lafayette at Albany
WOMEN’S SQUASH
11 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia at Yale
