AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1995 NASCAR Trucks race at Tucson

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, FIA Formula E Race at Home Series (live)

Noon: ESPN2, “The Race: All-Star Series” (live)

Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2019 NHRA racing at Gainesville

3 p.m.: WFXR, Fox Sports 1, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, at virtual North Wilkesboro (live)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, Vanderbilt-Virginia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 North Carolina-Virginia Tech game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC: Coaches in Quarantine” (new)

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Clemson-Syracuse game

CORNHOLE

Noon: ESPN, ACL Cornhole Mania, doubles championship, at Rock Hill, S.C. (live; re-airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN2)

6 p.m.: ESPN2, ACL Cornhole Mania, singles championship, at Rock Hill, S.C. (live)

GOLF

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2018 Regions Tradition, final round

2 p.m.: WDBJ, “A Celebration of PGA Professionals”

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

10 p.m.: ESPN2, LG at NC (same-day tape)

12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, LG at NC (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MASN, 2013 Baltimore-Boston game

Noon: WFXR, 2004 ALCS, Game 4, Boston-N.Y. Yankees

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1988 World Series, Game 1, Oakland-L.A. Dodgers

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Houston game

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SECN, “Marty & McGee” (live)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 249 prelims, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)

10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 249, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)

NBA

9 a.m. to midnight: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2017 Eastern Conf. quarterfinals, Washington-Atlanta

2 p.m.: WSET, 2015 NBA Finals, Game 6, Golden State-Cleveland

8 p.m.: WSET, 2016 NBA Finals, Game 7, Cleveland-Golden State

NFL

3 p.m.: ESPN2, “Peyton’s Places,” interview with the late Don Shula

3 p.m.: WSLS, “NFL 100: Greatest Teams”

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 1972 Super Bowl highlights, Washington-Miami

4 p.m.: ESPN2, 1973 Super Bowl highlights, Minnesota-Miami

5 p.m.: WSLS, “NFL 100: Greatest Characters”

RODEO

8 p.m.: CBSSN, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, at Guthrie, Okla. (live)

SOCCER

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: NBCSN, highlights of five Premier League matches

1 p.m.: WSLS, “Premier League Season in Review,” 2018-19

2 p.m.: WSLS, documentary on 2018-19 Manchester City season (new)

TENNIS

Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Match Series, at West Palm Beach, Fla. (live)

