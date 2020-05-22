AUTO RACING

Noon: ESPN, The Race: All-Star Series (live)

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E Race at Home Challenge (new)

BOXING

7 p.m.: ESPN, “Mike Tyson’s Greatest Hits”

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Jameson fight

8 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Ferguson fight

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Zouski fight

9 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Tillis fight

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wilder-Fury fight from February

10 p.m.: ESPN, 1988 Tyson-Spinks fight

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1989 Tyson-Bruno fight

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Orange Bowl, Georgia Tech-Miss. State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Florida State-N.C. State game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 2016 Louisville-Clemson game

CORNHOLE

3 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, Doubles Championship, at Phoenix, (live)

5 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, Singles Championship, at Phoenix (live)

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.: WSET, “World Of X Games: Real Street 2020” (all-video street skating)

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2014 Senior PGA Championship, final round

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2018 Canadian Open, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Pure Silk Championship, third round

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1999 Ryder Cup, final day

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, 1997 Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races (prerace show at 12:30 p.m.)

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Hanwha at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MASN, 2014 Chicago White Sox-Baltimore game

Noon: WFXR, 1991 World Series, Game 7, Atlanta-Minnesota

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Nationals parade

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2005 World Series, Game 2, Houston-Chicago White Sox

7 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Atlanta game

9 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-Boston game

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon: ACC Network, “Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”

NBA

3 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: This Magic Moment”

8 p.m.: WSET, “The Last Dance, Episodes 1-2

OLYMPICS

3 p.m.: WSLS, 2014 men’s hockey game, USA-Russia

POKER

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, World Series of Poker marathon

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Wolfsburg (live)

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Monchengladbach (live)

10 a.m. to noon: NBC Sports Network, highlights of four classic Premier League matches

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich (live)

TENNIS

Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Women’s Pro Match Series (live)

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments