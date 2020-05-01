AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1999 NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, FIA Formula E Race at Home Series (live)
Noon: WFXR, 1994 NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis
Noon: ESPN2, “The Race: All-Star Series” (live)
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Challenge, at virtual Indianapolis (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle: Featured,” including Bryce Perkins and Bud Foster features
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1975 Rose Bowl, Ohio State-USC
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1988 Rose Bowl, Michigan State-USC
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl, Georgia Tech-Kentucky
GOLF
3 p.m.: WDBJ, 2015 Wells Fargo Championship, final round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 Insperity Invitational, second round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, third round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, including Arkansas Derby
3 p.m.: WSLS, “The First Saturday in May: American Pharaoh’s Run to the Triple Crown” (new)
5 p.m.: MASN, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races, including Arkansas Derby
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: ESPN2, MLB The Show 20: Players League, two quarterfinals and one semifinal (same-day tape)
3 p.m.: WFXR, 2014 NLCS, Game 5, St. Louis-San Francisco
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Chicago White Sox game
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLB The Show 20: Players League, semifinal (same-day tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee” (live)
Noon to 11 p.m.: ESPN, “ESPN 8: The Ocho” marathon, including live world-record deadlift attempt by Thor Bjornsson at noon
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K League, Mid-Atlantic Showdown (new)
8 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30: Bad Boys”
10 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30: Rodman”
NFL
10 a.m. and 6 p.m.: ESPN2, “Project 11: Alex Smith”
3 p.m.: WSET, “SportsCenter Special: Draft Grades”
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “E:60 Pro Football Stories”
8 p.m.: WFXR, 2020 Super Bowl, Kansas City-San Francisco
SOCCER
10 a.m. to noon: NBC Sports Network, highlights of four Premier League matches
1 p.m.: WSLS, 2012 Manchester City-Queens Park match
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, highlights of four Manchester United matches
