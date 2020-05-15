AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1996 NASCAR Trucks race from Bristol
Noon: ESPN2, The Race: All-Star Series (live)
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E Race at Home Series (new)
CORNHOLE
Noon: ESPN, ACL Bag Brawl doubles championship (live)
2 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Bag Brawl singles championship (live)
DRONES
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup (new)
GOLF
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Solheim Cup, final round
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2018 PGA Championship, final round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Ryder Cup, final day
HORSE RACING
1 p.m: Fox Sports 2, live races
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
5 p.m.: MASN, live races
5 p.m.: WSLS, “The Middle Jewel: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown”
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Kiwoom at LG (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: MASN, 2012 Cincinnati-Washington game
Noon: WFXR, 2002 World Series, Game 6, San Francisco-L.A. Angels
7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Detroit game
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1977 World Series, Game 6, L.A. Dodgers-N.Y. Yankees
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, “Jordan at Carolina,” new interview special with Roy Williams, Ralph Sampson and others
Noon: ACC Network, 1983 North Carolina-Wake Forest game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 1983 North Carolina-Clemson game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 1983 UVa-North Carolina game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1984 UVa-North Carolina game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 1984 Duke-North Carolina game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)
9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)
MOTORCYCLES
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Supercross E SX virtural race (new)
NBA
9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2018 Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Toronto-Washington
2 p.m.: WSET, “Bad Boys”
9 p.m.: WSET, Kobe Bryant’s final game
NFL
2 p.m.: WSLS, “NFL 100 Greatest: Games”
4 p.m.: WSLS, “NFL 100 Greatest: Game Changers”
3 p.m.: WFXR, 1995 NFC Championship, Dallas-San Francisco
4 p.m.: WSET, “Project 11: Alex Smith”
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier (same-day tape)
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Madden Bowl (live)
RODEO
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Lucas Oil Invitational, at Guthrie, Okla. (live)
SOCCER
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Schalke at Borussia Dortmund (live)
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Leipzig (live)
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt (live)
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Los Angeles FC-L.A. Galaxy match
