AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1996 NASCAR Trucks race from Bristol

Noon: ESPN2, The Race: All-Star Series (live)

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E Race at Home Series (new)

CORNHOLE

Noon: ESPN, ACL Bag Brawl doubles championship (live)

2 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Bag Brawl singles championship (live)

DRONES

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup (new)

GOLF

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Solheim Cup, final round

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2018 PGA Championship, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Ryder Cup, final day

HORSE RACING

1 p.m: Fox Sports 2, live races

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

5 p.m.: WSLS, “The Middle Jewel: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown”

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Kiwoom at LG (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MASN, 2012 Cincinnati-Washington game

Noon: WFXR, 2002 World Series, Game 6, San Francisco-L.A. Angels

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Detroit game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1977 World Series, Game 6, L.A. Dodgers-N.Y. Yankees

MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, “Jordan at Carolina,” new interview special with Roy Williams, Ralph Sampson and others

Noon: ACC Network, 1983 North Carolina-Wake Forest game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 1983 North Carolina-Clemson game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 1983 UVa-North Carolina game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 1984 UVa-North Carolina game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 1984 Duke-North Carolina game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)

9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, at Jacksonville, Fla. (live)

MOTORCYCLES

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Supercross E SX virtural race (new)

NBA

9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2018 Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Toronto-Washington

2 p.m.: WSET, “Bad Boys”

9 p.m.: WSET, Kobe Bryant’s final game

NFL

2 p.m.: WSLS, “NFL 100 Greatest: Games”

4 p.m.: WSLS, “NFL 100 Greatest: Game Changers”

3 p.m.: WFXR, 1995 NFC Championship, Dallas-San Francisco

4 p.m.: WSET, “Project 11: Alex Smith”

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier (same-day tape)

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Madden Bowl (live)

RODEO

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Lucas Oil Invitational, at Guthrie, Okla. (live)

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Schalke at Borussia Dortmund (live)

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Leipzig (live)

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt (live)

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Los Angeles FC-L.A. Galaxy match

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments