AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2001 NASCAR Cup race from Atlanta

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Lousiville-N.C. State game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 N.C. State-Georgia Tech game

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-Louisville game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Wake Forest game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

DOGS

7:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, six-hour Westminster Dog Show marathon

GOLF

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, round of 16

2 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, quarterfinals

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Kia Classic, third round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic, second round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races, including Florida Derby

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: ESPN, Roger Clemens’ 20-strikeout game in 1986

2 p.m.: ESPN, Kerry Wood’s 20-strikeout game in 1998

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2016 World Series, Game 7, Chicago-Cleveland

3:30 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Toronto-Baltimore game

4 p.m.: ESPN, Randy Johnson’s 20-strikeout game in 2001

6 p.m.: ESPN, Max Scherzer’s 20-strikeout game in 2016

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2014 L.A. Angels-Washington game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Main Event, Zhang Weili-Joanna Jedrzejczyk (rerun)

9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Unleashed, Ferguson-Cerrone (rerun)

10 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Main Event, Khabib-Poirier (rerun)

NBA

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Boston-Washington game

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 Golden State-Washington game

2 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: Celtics-Lakers,” Part I

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Washington-Portland game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-L.A. Lakers game (debut)

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 playoffs, Pittsburgh-Washington

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Washington-Detroit game (debut)

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 playoffs, Washington-Pittsburgh

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, 2018 playoffs, Washington-Pittsburgh

SOCCER

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal, France-USA

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN2, 22-hour marathon of Federer-Nadal matches

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments