AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2001 NASCAR Cup race from Atlanta
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Lousiville-N.C. State game
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 N.C. State-Georgia Tech game
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-Louisville game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Wake Forest game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game
DOGS
7:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, six-hour Westminster Dog Show marathon
GOLF
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, round of 16
2 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, quarterfinals
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Kia Classic, third round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic, second round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races, including Florida Derby
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: ESPN, Roger Clemens’ 20-strikeout game in 1986
2 p.m.: ESPN, Kerry Wood’s 20-strikeout game in 1998
3 p.m.: WFXR, 2016 World Series, Game 7, Chicago-Cleveland
3:30 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Toronto-Baltimore game
4 p.m.: ESPN, Randy Johnson’s 20-strikeout game in 2001
6 p.m.: ESPN, Max Scherzer’s 20-strikeout game in 2016
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2014 L.A. Angels-Washington game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Main Event, Zhang Weili-Joanna Jedrzejczyk (rerun)
9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Unleashed, Ferguson-Cerrone (rerun)
10 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Main Event, Khabib-Poirier (rerun)
NBA
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Boston-Washington game
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 Golden State-Washington game
2 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: Celtics-Lakers,” Part I
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Washington-Portland game
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-L.A. Lakers game (debut)
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 playoffs, Pittsburgh-Washington
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Washington-Detroit game (debut)
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 playoffs, Washington-Pittsburgh
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, 2018 playoffs, Washington-Pittsburgh
SOCCER
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal, France-USA
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN2, 22-hour marathon of Federer-Nadal matches
