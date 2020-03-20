BOXING

3 p.m.: WFXR, rerun of Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman bout

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Old Dominion

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Duke

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.: WSET, “Best of X Games Norway”

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, Feb. 2 exhibition

GOLF

3 p.m.: WSLS, third round of 2018 Valspar Championship

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, final round of 2016 LPGA Founders Cup

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6 a.m. to midnight: ESPN2, reruns of McDonald’s All-American Games and Jam Fests, featuring J.J. Redick (at 10 p.m.), Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Vince Carter, Zion Williamson, James Harden, Candace Parker and others

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live racing from Hot Springs, Ark., and Tampa, Fla.

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live racing, including Louisiana Derby

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MASN, 2014 game between Washington and Florida

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2016 game between Washington and Detroit

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: WDBJ, 1982 NCAA championship, North Carolina vs. Georgetown

2 p.m.: WDBJ, 1983 NCAA championship, N.C. State vs. Houston

4 p.m.: WDBJ, 1992 NCAA regional final, Duke vs. Kentucky

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon to 11 p.m.: ESPN, reruns of UFC fights

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, new telecast of NBA2K simulation game between Milwaukee and Washington

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Houston-Washington game

NFL

2 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: Elway to Marino” (rerun)

3 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: The Two Bills” (rerun)

SOCCER

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Premier League Goals of the Season” from 2010-11 through 2016-17

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Klopp’s Promise,” new documentary on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

WINTER SPORTS

Noon: WSLS, Feb. 1 action at U.S. Ski and Snowboard Grand Prix

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

