BOXING
3 p.m.: WFXR, rerun of Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman bout
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Old Dominion
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Duke
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m.: WSET, “Best of X Games Norway”
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, Feb. 2 exhibition
GOLF
3 p.m.: WSLS, third round of 2018 Valspar Championship
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, final round of 2016 LPGA Founders Cup
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6 a.m. to midnight: ESPN2, reruns of McDonald’s All-American Games and Jam Fests, featuring J.J. Redick (at 10 p.m.), Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Vince Carter, Zion Williamson, James Harden, Candace Parker and others
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live racing from Hot Springs, Ark., and Tampa, Fla.
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live racing, including Louisiana Derby
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MASN, 2014 game between Washington and Florida
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2016 game between Washington and Detroit
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: WDBJ, 1982 NCAA championship, North Carolina vs. Georgetown
2 p.m.: WDBJ, 1983 NCAA championship, N.C. State vs. Houston
4 p.m.: WDBJ, 1992 NCAA regional final, Duke vs. Kentucky
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon to 11 p.m.: ESPN, reruns of UFC fights
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, new telecast of NBA2K simulation game between Milwaukee and Washington
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Houston-Washington game
NFL
2 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: Elway to Marino” (rerun)
3 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: The Two Bills” (rerun)
SOCCER
7 a.m. to 2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Premier League Goals of the Season” from 2010-11 through 2016-17
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Klopp’s Promise,” new documentary on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool
WINTER SPORTS
Noon: WSLS, Feb. 1 action at U.S. Ski and Snowboard Grand Prix
