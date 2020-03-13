CYCLING
2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 7, which will now be final stage (delayed tape)
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m.: WSET, “Best of X Games”
GOLF
2 p.m.: WSLS, rerun of third round of 2019 Players Championship
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, “America’s Day at the Races”
MEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, rerun of 2016 Big Ten tournament game between Michigan State and Purdue
2 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner” (rerun)
3:30 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama” (rerun)
4 p.m.: WDBJ, rerun of 2016 Big Ten tournament game between Wisconsin and Michigan State
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Brasilia, Brazil
5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, main card, including Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira, at Brasilia, Brazil
RUGBY
Noon: WSLS, rerun of Six Nations Championships match on March 7 between Wales and England
TRACK AND FIELD
6 a.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC indoor championships
WRESTLING
8 a.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC championships
