AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, LS Tractor 200, Qualifying, at Phoenix
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, FanShield 500, Qualifying, at Phoenix
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, LS Tractor 200, at Phoenix (prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)
BIATHLON
8:30 am.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s relay, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s relay, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
BOXING
8 p.m.: WFXR, Heavyweights, Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius; heavyweights, Joey Dawejko vs. Frank Sanchez; Heavyweights, Efe Ajagba vs. Razvan Cojanu, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. State at Virginia
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
6 p.m.: ACC Network, “1186 to Omaha,” documentary on UVa’s 2015 NCAA championship team (rerun)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Night of Legends” (rerun)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado College at Denver
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s 40km mass start, at Oslo, Norway (same-day tape)
FISHING
8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Classic
FREESTYLE SKIING
1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, dual moguls, at Krasnoyarsk, Russia (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, continuation of coverage of Third Round
12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, at Bay Hill, Fla.
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, at Bay Hill, Fla.
5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Hoag Classic, Second Round, at Newport Beach, Calif.
5 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, Final Round
GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, American Cup, Women’s All-Around, at Milwaukee
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, American Cup, Men’s Events, at Milwaukee
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay Derby
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, “America’s Day at the Races”
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. St. Louis
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. L.A. Dodgers (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay (same-day tape)
3 a.m. (Sunday): MLB Network, Preseason, Texas vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay,” at Dayton
Noon: WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal, VMI vs. East Tenn. State, at Asheville, N.C.
Noon: ESPN, Wisconsin at Indiana
Noon: ESPN2, Auburn at Tennessee
Noon: WFXR, Villanova at Georgetown (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)
Noon: MASN2, Marquette at St. John’s
12:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Vanderbilt
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Kentucky at Florida (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Purdue
2 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas at Texas Tech
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Georgia at LSU
2:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal, Mercer vs. Western Carolina, at Asheville, N.C.
2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Seton Hall at Creighton
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Utah
2:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Missouri
3:15 p.m.: WDBJ, UCLA at Southern Cal
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Missouri Valley Conference semifinal, Drake vs. Bradley, at St. Louis
4 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Virginia
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Miami
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Northwestern
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at Texas
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Marshall at Texas San-Antonio
4:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Oregon State
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Boston College at Florida State
4:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Texas A&M
5:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Mountain West championship, at Las Vegas
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Missouri Valley Conference semifinal, at St. Louis
6 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Duke
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at TCU
6 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal, at Asheville, N.C.
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Providence
6:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Arizona State
6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Mississippi State
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net,” at Duke
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Temple at Cincinnati
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Ohio Valley Conference championship, at Evansville, Ind.
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), St. Bonaventure at St. Louis
8:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Southern Conference quarterfinal, UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga, at Asheville, N.C.
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Butler at Xavier
10 p.m.: ESPN, Washington at Arizona
10 p.m.: ESPN2, West Coast Conference quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Stanford at Oregon
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, West Coast Conference quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
MEN’S LACROSSE
12 p.m.: ACC Network, Denver at Notre Dame
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bridgewater at Lynchburg
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 248, Early Prelims, at Las Vegas
8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 248 Prelims, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 248, at Las Vegas
MOTORCYCLES
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Daytona, Fla.
NBA
8:30 p.m.: WSET, Philadelphia at Golden State (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NHL
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Ottawa at San Jose
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Tampa Bay at Boston
10 p.m.: NHL Network, Columbus at Edmonton
NORDIC COMBINED
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s individual, at Oslo, Norway (same-day tape)
RUGBY
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, England vs. Wales, at London (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, at Vancouver (same-day tape)
SKIING
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at Kvitfjell, Norway (same-day tape)
5:27 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Super-G, at Kvitfjell, Norway
SKI JUMPING
11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s team event, at Oslo, Norway (same-day tape)
SNOWBOARDING
12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, snowboard cross, at Sierra Nevada, Spain (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Liverpool
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Schalke
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Arsenal
10 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Brighton at Wolverhampton
12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Burnley
10 p.m.: ESPNEWS, United Soccer League championship, Las Vegas at San Diego
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atletico San Luis at Monterrey (same-day tape)
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Virginia
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Notre Dame at N.C. State
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Boston College at Georgia Tech
SPEEDSKATING
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (delayed tape)
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open, Semifinals
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal
1 a.m. (Sunday): CBS Sports Network, Davis Cup qualifying, U.S. vs Uzbekistan, at Honolulu (taped)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net,” at Greensboro, N.C.
11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlantic 10 semifinal, Dayton vs. St. Louis, at Dayton, Ohio
Noon: ESPNU, ACC semifinal, Louisville vs. Florida State, at Greensboro, N.C.
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Big East quarterfinal, Providence vs. DePaul, at Chicago
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), UNC Wilmington at Delaware
1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlantic 10 semifinal, at Dayton, Ohio
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Hampton at Richmond
2 p.m.: MASN2, Texas Tech at Oklahoma
2 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”
2:30 p.m.: ESPNU, ACC semifinal, at Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Gardner-Webb
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Big East quarterfinal, Butler vs. Seton Hall, at Chicago
5 p.m.: ESPNU, SEC semifinal, South Carolina vs. Arkansas, at Greenville, S.C.
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten semifinal, Indiana vs. Maryland, at Indianapolis
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Big East quarterfinal, Villanova vs. Marquette, at Chicago
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, SEC semifinal, at Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten semifinal, at Indianapolis
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 semifinal, at Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Big East quarterfinal, Creighton vs. St. John’s, at Chicago
11:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 semifinal, at Las Vegas
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Alabama
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Hartford
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Duke
XFL
2 p.m.: WSET, Seattle at Houston
5 p.m.: WFXR, New York at Dallas
