AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Brisbane (live)

4 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, North Melbourne at Hawthorn (live)

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Pocono Organics 150, at Long Pond, Pa. (live)

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono Organics 325, at Long Pond, Pa. (live; prerace show at 3 p.m.)

4 p.m.: ESPN2, The Race: All-Star Series virtual racing (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws, at Sarver, Pa. (live)

BOXING

11 p.m.: ESPN, Junior lightweights, Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela, at Mexico City (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 1995 Florida State-Virginia game

Noon: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 2016 Pittsburgh-Clemson game

3 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 2016 Louisville-Clemson game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 2007 Boston College-Virginia Tech game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 1999 Florida State-Clemson game

DRONES

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup, Race 7 (new)

GOLF

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Olympics, men’s final round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, third round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)

2 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, 2017 Women’s PGA Championship, final round

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, third round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, third round, at Farmington, Utah (live)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Olympics, women’s final round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.: WSLS, Fleur de Lis and Stephen Foster Stakes, at Louisville, Ky. (live)

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, NC at Doosan (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 1996 game win which Eddie Murray hits 500th homer

2 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: Doc & Darryl”

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2014 AL Wild Card Game, Oakland-Kansas City

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 1

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee” (live)

3:30 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: Believeland”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas (live)

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker; Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall, at Las Vegas (live)

MOTORCYCLES

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road America, at Elkhart, Wis. (live)

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

RUGBY

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Super Rugby, Hamilton at Christchurch (live)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Aston Villa (live)

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Wolfsburg (live)

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund (live)

12:25 p.m.: ESPN, FA Cup quarterfinal, Manchester United at Norwich City (live)

12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup, North Carolina vs. Portland, at Herriman, Utah (live)

1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Torino at Cagliari (live)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits, singles semifinals and doubles final (live)

12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments