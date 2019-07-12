ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Baltimore

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Greater West Sydney at Richmond

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, England

8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, British Grand Prix, qualifying, at Silverstone, England

12 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E, New York City E-Prix, qualifying (same-day tape)

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Indy Toronto, qualifying

4 p.m.: WFXR, FIA Formula E, New York City E-Prix (prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, at Sparta, Ky. (prerace show at 4 p.m.)

BADMINTON

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, U.S. Open semifinals, at Fullerton, Calif.

BASKETBALL

Noon: WDBJ, Big3 games, at Providence, R.I.

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3, Aliens vs. Enemies, at Providence, R.I.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, FIVB World Tour, women’s quarterfinals and men’s finals, at Gstaad, Switzerland

BOXING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, welterweights, Bryant Perrella vs. Domonique Dolton, at Minneapolis

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, welterweights, Jamal James vs. Antonio DeMarco; heavyweights, Robert Helenius vs. Gerald Washington; heavweights, Charles Martin vs. Daniel Martz; lightweights, Karlos Balderas vs. Fredric Bowen, at Minneapolis

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, bantamweights, Shakur Stevenson vs. Alberto Guevara, at Newark, N.J.

CFL

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Montreal at Ottawa

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Calgary at Hamilton

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 8, Macon to Saint-Etienne, France (prerace show at 6 a.m.)

DIVING

7:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s 3m synchronized springboard final, at Gwangju, South Korea

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s 1m synchronized final

FISHING

2 p.m.: WDBJ, Major League Fishing, World Championship, Elimination Round 2, at Vidalia, La. (taped)

FRISBEE

7 p.m.: WSET Digital 13.2, American Ultimate Disc League, Tampa Bay at Raleigh

GOLF

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour Golf, Scottish Open, third round, at North Berwick, Scotland

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, European Tour, Scottish Open, third round, at North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, at Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, at Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, second round, at Akron, Ohio

3 p.m.: WSLS, Celebrity, American Century Championship,second round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev.

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, third round, at Sylvania, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

10:30 p.m.: MASN, Meadowlands Pace, at the Meadowlands

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

1 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore, Game 1

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Chicago White Sox at Oakland (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

7 p.m.: MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore, Game 2

7 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Philadelphia

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Sacramento, Calif.

MOTORCYCLES

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

NBA

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, consolation game, Charlotte vs. Utah

4:30 p.m.: ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, quarterfinal, Memphis vs. Boston

6 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, consolation game, New York vs Washington,

6:30 p.m.: ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, quarterfinal, Miami vs. New Orleans

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, consolation game, Orlando vs. Chicago

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, quarterfinal, Brooklyn vs. Detroit

10 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, consolation game, Denver vs. Houston

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, quarterfinal, Dallas vs. Minnesota

SOCCER

7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, United Soccer League Two, San Lee at Lionsbridge

SWIMMING

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, solo technical, at Gwangju, South Korea

10:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s 10km open water (same-day tape)

TENNIS

9 a.m.: ESPN, Wimbledon, women’s final, Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep, at London (“Breakfast at Wimbledon” at 8 a.m.)

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit semifinals, at Winnetka, Ill.

3 p.m.: WSET, Wimbledon, women’s final, Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep, at London (same-day tape)

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: NBC Sports Network, IAAF Diamond League meet, at Monaco (taped)

WATER POLO

11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s prelims, at Gwangju, South Korea

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s prelims, U.S. vs. New Zealand (delayed tape)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s prelims, Canada vs. Russia (delayed tape)

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas at Washington

