ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, AFL playoffs, Baltimore at Albany

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Sydney

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice, at Hockenheim, Germany

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, qualifying, at Hockenheim, Germany

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander RV 400, practice, at Long Pond, Pa.

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander RV 400, final practice, at Long Pond, Pa.

Noon: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, qualifying, at Newton, Iowa

1 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Gander RV 150, at Long Pond, Pa. (prerace show at 12:30 p.m.)

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200, qualifying, at Morrow County, Ohio

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander RV 400, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa.

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, at Newton Iowa

BASEBALL

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 11-and-under championship, at Yaphank, N.Y.

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 14-and-under championship, at Yaphank, N.Y.

BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, at Syracuse, N.Y.

2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, at Wichita, Kan.

4 p.m.: ESPN. The Basketball Tournament, Sideline Cancer vs. AfterShocks, at Wichita, Kan.

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3, 3’s Company vs. Killer 3’s; Ball Hogs vs. Triplets; Bivouac vs. Aliens, at Salt Lake City

BOXING

9 p.m.: Showtime, WBA Super Featherweight Championship, Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez; lightweights, Yuriorkis Gamboa vs. Roman Martinez; lightweights, Ladarius Miller vs. Jezreel Corrales, at Baltimore

CYCLING

8 a.m.: WSLS, Tour de France: Stage 20, Albertville to Val Thorens, France

FISHING

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Major League Fishing, World Championship Round (taped)

FRISBEE

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), American Ultimate Disc League playoffs, Dallas at Raleigh

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, third round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

9 a.m.: CNBC, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, third round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, third round, at Lancashire, England

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, at Memphis

Noon: WSLS, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, third round, at Lancashire, England

2 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, at Memphis

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, USGA Girls’ Junior Championship Match, at Stevens Point, Wis.

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, third round, at Reno, Nev.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): MASN, Governor’s Cup Futurity, at Los Alamitos

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game, at Annapolis, Md.

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Whipsnakes, at Commerce City, Colo.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

4 p.m.: MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Washington

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Houston at St. Louis

9 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Texas at Oakland

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MeTV (WSLS Digital 10.3), Myrtle Beach at Salem

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 240 prelims, undercard bouts, at Edmonton

10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 240, Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar; Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer, at Edmonton

MOTORCYCLES

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Washougal National Moto 2, at Washougal, Wash. (same-day tape)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

10 a.m.: ESPN2, Day 4, at Lima, Peru

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 4, at Lima, Peru

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 4, at Lima, Peru

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Day 4, at Lima, Peru

SOCCER

12:20 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA U-19 final, Portugal vs. Spain

10 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women’s Soccer League, North Carolina at Utah

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Portland

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Premier Girls Fastpitch 18U National Championship, at Anaheim, Calif.

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American Game, at Anaheim, Calif.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

2:30 p.m.: WSET, “Celebrating Game-Changers” special

SWIMMING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 7 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea

2 p.m.: WSLS, World Championships, at Gwangju, South Korea (taped)

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 8 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 8 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open, Palermo Ladies Open and USTA Men’s Pro Circuit semifinals

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, semifinal

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Springfield at Washington

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, semifinal

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour. coverage of Swiss Open and German Championships finals

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Outdoor Championships, at Des Moines, Iowa

WNBA

3:30 p.m.: WSET, WNBA All-Star Game, at Las Vegas

