AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: FS2, FIA Formula E, Santiago E-Prix, at Santiago, Chile (same-day tape; preceded by qualifying at 2:30 p.m.)

BIATHLON

1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s 7.5km relay (same-day tape)

BOBSLED

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at Innsbruck, Austria

3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, two-man, at Innsbruck, Austria

BOXING

6:30 p.m.: FS1, super welterweights, Jorge Cota vs. Thomas LaManna; welterweights, Vito Mielnicki vs. Preston Wilson; super bantamweights, Romuel Cruz vs. Julio Garcia, at Philadelphia

8 p.m.: WFXR, WBA/IBF super welterweight championship, Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario; WBA interim super featherweight championship, Jezreel Corrales vs. Chris Colbert; super welterweights, Joey Spencer vs. Erik Spring, at Philadelphia

10 p.m.: ESPN, light heavyweights, Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals, at Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.: ESPNU, Virginia Tech’s 2003 Insight Bowl loss to California

9 a.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle Featured” (rerun)

6 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup (same-day tape)

FISHING

12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Major League Fishing, Bass Pro Tour Championship, at La Crosse, Wis. (taped)

FREESTYLE SKIING

9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, slopestyle (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, continuation of coverage of third round

Noon: ESPNEWS, Latin America Amateur Championship, third round, at Mayakoba, Mexico

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The American Express, third round, at Palm Springs, Calif.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, at Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore Open, final round

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), William Byrd at Franklin County (taped)

10 p.m.: CBSSN, Tournament of Champions, final, at Springfield, Mo.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Midnight: CBSSN, Polynesian Bowl

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: MASN, Sunshine Millions Classic, at Gulfstream Park

6 p.m.: MASN, Lecomte Stakes, at Fair Grounds Race Course

7 p.m.: MASN, California Cup Derby, at Santa Anita

LUGE

4:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Lillehammer, Norway

MEN’S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

11 a.m.: ACC Network, “Bald Men on Campus” weekend preview show (rerun)

11 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay,” at Duke

Noon: NBC Sports Wash. Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Noon: ESPN, North Carolina at Pittsburgh

Noon: ESPN2, Baylor at Oklahoma State

Noon: ESPNU, Ohio State at Penn State

Noon: WFXR, Seton Hall at St. John’s

Noon: FS1, UConn at Villanova

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, La Salle at Rhode Island

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), The Citadel at VMI

1 p.m.: MASN2, Butler at DePaul

1 p.m.: ACCN, Florida State at Miami

1 p.m.: SECN, S. Carolina at Texas A&M

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Auburn at Florida

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Wash. Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at N.C. State

2 p.m.: CBSSN, St. Bonaventure at VCU

2 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas at Texas

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Purdue at Maryland

2 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Kansas State

2 p.m.: FS1, Marquette at Georgetown

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Colorado at Arizona

2:30 p.m.: NBCSN, Richmond at George Mason

3:30 p.m.: SECN, Missouri at Alabama

3:45 p.m.: WDBJ, Oregon at Washington

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Presbyterian

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Wash. Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Holy Cross at American

4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lafayette at Navy

4 p.m.: CBSSN, St. Mary’s at Pepperdine

4 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Arkansas

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Houston at Wichita St.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa St. at Texas Tech

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Washington State

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at South Alabama

4:30 p.m.: FS1, Providence at Creighton

4:30 p.m.: NBCSN, George Washington at Massachusetts

5 p.m.: BTN, Northwestern at Illinois

6 p.m.: CBSSN, New Mexico at UNLV

6 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Duke

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Iowa at Bradley

6 p.m.: ESPNU, South Florida at Central Florida

6 p.m.: SECN, Tennessee at Vanderbilt

6:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Southern Cal

7 p.m.: BTN, Indiana at Nebraska

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Lipscomb at Liberty

8 p.m.: ACCN, Virginia at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.: CBSSN, Nevada at San Diego St.

8 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at Mississippi

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Temple at SMU

8:30 p.m.: SECN, Georgia at Mississippi State

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona State

10 p.m.: ESPN2, BYU at Gonzaga

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah State at Boise State

10 p.m.: ACCN, “All ACC”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.: WSET, UFC 246 preshow

6:15 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 246, early prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 246 prelims

10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 246

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SECN, “Marty & McGee”

MOTORCYCLES

10 p.m.: NBCSN, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Anaheim, Calif.

NBA

3:30 p.m.: WSET, L.A. Clippers at New Orleans (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

6 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.: WSET, L.A. Lakers at Houston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL

5 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Films special

NHL

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at N.Y. Islanders

7 p.m.: NHLN, Chicago at Toronto

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, San Jose at Vancouver

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBCSN, Heineken Cup, Lyon vs. Northampton (delayed tape)

SKIING

6:25 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s downhill, at Wengen, Switzerland

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s giant slalom, at Sestriere, Italy

5 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, women’s giant slalom (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: NBCSN, World Cup, men’s downhill (same-day tape)

SNOWBOARDING

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, halfpipe, at Laax, Switzerland

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Tottenham at Watford

9:30 a.m.: FS1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Augsburg

9:30 a.m.: FS2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Hoffenheim

9:55 a.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Sheffield United at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.: FS2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Leipzig

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Chelsea at Newcastle United

6 p.m.: FS2, Liga MX, Morelia at Monterrey

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m.: NBCSN, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Knoxville, Tenn.

1 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, FINA Champions Swim Series, at Beijing

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.: BTN, Big Ten Invitational, at Ann Arbor, Mich.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: CBSSN, Duquesne at St. Joseph’s

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at Davidson

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Winthrop at Radford

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), USC Upstate at Gardner-Webb

8 p.m.: FS1, West Virginia at Baylor

WRESTLING

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), VMI at Virginia

2:30 p.m.: BTN, Indiana at Northwestern

9 p.m.: BTN, Nebraska at Iowa

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments