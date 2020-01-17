AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: FS2, FIA Formula E, Santiago E-Prix, at Santiago, Chile (same-day tape; preceded by qualifying at 2:30 p.m.)
BIATHLON
1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s 7.5km relay (same-day tape)
BOBSLED
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at Innsbruck, Austria
3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, two-man, at Innsbruck, Austria
BOXING
6:30 p.m.: FS1, super welterweights, Jorge Cota vs. Thomas LaManna; welterweights, Vito Mielnicki vs. Preston Wilson; super bantamweights, Romuel Cruz vs. Julio Garcia, at Philadelphia
8 p.m.: WFXR, WBA/IBF super welterweight championship, Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario; WBA interim super featherweight championship, Jezreel Corrales vs. Chris Colbert; super welterweights, Joey Spencer vs. Erik Spring, at Philadelphia
10 p.m.: ESPN, light heavyweights, Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals, at Verona, N.Y.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m.: ESPNU, Virginia Tech’s 2003 Insight Bowl loss to California
9 a.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle Featured” (rerun)
6 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup (same-day tape)
FISHING
12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Major League Fishing, Bass Pro Tour Championship, at La Crosse, Wis. (taped)
FREESTYLE SKIING
9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, slopestyle (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, continuation of coverage of third round
Noon: ESPNEWS, Latin America Amateur Championship, third round, at Mayakoba, Mexico
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The American Express, third round, at Palm Springs, Calif.
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, at Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore Open, final round
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), William Byrd at Franklin County (taped)
10 p.m.: CBSSN, Tournament of Champions, final, at Springfield, Mo.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Midnight: CBSSN, Polynesian Bowl
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: MASN, Sunshine Millions Classic, at Gulfstream Park
6 p.m.: MASN, Lecomte Stakes, at Fair Grounds Race Course
7 p.m.: MASN, California Cup Derby, at Santa Anita
LUGE
4:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Lillehammer, Norway
MEN’S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)
11 a.m.: ACC Network, “Bald Men on Campus” weekend preview show (rerun)
11 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay,” at Duke
Noon: NBC Sports Wash. Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Syracuse at Virginia Tech
Noon: ESPN, North Carolina at Pittsburgh
Noon: ESPN2, Baylor at Oklahoma State
Noon: ESPNU, Ohio State at Penn State
Noon: WFXR, Seton Hall at St. John’s
Noon: FS1, UConn at Villanova
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, La Salle at Rhode Island
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), The Citadel at VMI
1 p.m.: MASN2, Butler at DePaul
1 p.m.: ACCN, Florida State at Miami
1 p.m.: SECN, S. Carolina at Texas A&M
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Auburn at Florida
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Wash. Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at N.C. State
2 p.m.: CBSSN, St. Bonaventure at VCU
2 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas at Texas
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Purdue at Maryland
2 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Kansas State
2 p.m.: FS1, Marquette at Georgetown
2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Colorado at Arizona
2:30 p.m.: NBCSN, Richmond at George Mason
3:30 p.m.: SECN, Missouri at Alabama
3:45 p.m.: WDBJ, Oregon at Washington
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Presbyterian
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Wash. Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Holy Cross at American
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lafayette at Navy
4 p.m.: CBSSN, St. Mary’s at Pepperdine
4 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Arkansas
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Houston at Wichita St.
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa St. at Texas Tech
4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Washington State
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at South Alabama
4:30 p.m.: FS1, Providence at Creighton
4:30 p.m.: NBCSN, George Washington at Massachusetts
5 p.m.: BTN, Northwestern at Illinois
6 p.m.: CBSSN, New Mexico at UNLV
6 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Duke
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Iowa at Bradley
6 p.m.: ESPNU, South Florida at Central Florida
6 p.m.: SECN, Tennessee at Vanderbilt
6:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Southern Cal
7 p.m.: BTN, Indiana at Nebraska
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Lipscomb at Liberty
8 p.m.: ACCN, Virginia at Georgia Tech
8 p.m.: CBSSN, Nevada at San Diego St.
8 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at Mississippi
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Temple at SMU
8:30 p.m.: SECN, Georgia at Mississippi State
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona State
10 p.m.: ESPN2, BYU at Gonzaga
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah State at Boise State
10 p.m.: ACCN, “All ACC”
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.: WSET, UFC 246 preshow
6:15 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 246, early prelims, at Las Vegas
8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 246 prelims
10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 246
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SECN, “Marty & McGee”
MOTORCYCLES
10 p.m.: NBCSN, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Anaheim, Calif.
NBA
3:30 p.m.: WSET, L.A. Clippers at New Orleans (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
6 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.: WSET, L.A. Lakers at Houston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NFL
5 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Films special
NHL
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at N.Y. Islanders
7 p.m.: NHLN, Chicago at Toronto
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, San Jose at Vancouver
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBCSN, Heineken Cup, Lyon vs. Northampton (delayed tape)
SKIING
6:25 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s downhill, at Wengen, Switzerland
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s giant slalom, at Sestriere, Italy
5 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, women’s giant slalom (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: NBCSN, World Cup, men’s downhill (same-day tape)
SNOWBOARDING
11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, halfpipe, at Laax, Switzerland
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Tottenham at Watford
9:30 a.m.: FS1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Augsburg
9:30 a.m.: FS2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Hoffenheim
9:55 a.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Sheffield United at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.: FS2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Leipzig
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Chelsea at Newcastle United
6 p.m.: FS2, Liga MX, Morelia at Monterrey
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m.: NBCSN, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Knoxville, Tenn.
1 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, FINA Champions Swim Series, at Beijing
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.: BTN, Big Ten Invitational, at Ann Arbor, Mich.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: CBSSN, Duquesne at St. Joseph’s
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at Davidson
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Winthrop at Radford
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), USC Upstate at Gardner-Webb
8 p.m.: FS1, West Virginia at Baylor
WRESTLING
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), VMI at Virginia
2:30 p.m.: BTN, Indiana at Northwestern
9 p.m.: BTN, Nebraska at Iowa
