AUTO RACING

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 7 (same-day tape)

BOBSLED

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at La Plagne, France

3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, two-man, at La Plagne, France

BOXING

10 p.m.: ESPN, light heavyweights, Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr., at Atlantic City, N.J.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.: ACC Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, College Football Playoff Media Day, at New Orleans

Noon: WSET, FCS championship game, North Dakota vs. James Madison, at Frisco, Texas (pregame show at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNEWS)

3 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: The College Player” (90-minute documentary)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan State

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s and women’s sprint, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)

FREESTYLE SKIING

10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, slopestyle, at Font Romeu, France (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, continuation of coverage of third round, at Randburg, South Africa

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, third round, at Honolulu

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hong Kong Open, final round

4 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, final round, at Randburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: WWCW, Lord Botetourt at Franklin County (taped)

HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Val d’Or at Quebec

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: MASN, Marshua’s River Stakes, at Gulfstream Park

LUGE

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Altenberg, Germany

1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s singles, at Altenberg, Germany

MUAY THAI

Midnight: CBS Sports Network, Lion Fight 61, at Las Vegas (delayed tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Illinois

Noon: ESPN, Alabama at Kentucky

Noon: ESPN2, Cincinnati at Central Florida

Noon: ESPNU, Tulane at Temple

Noon: ESPNEWS, Georgia at Auburn

Noon: WFXR, Ohio State at Indiana

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Villanova

Noon: MASN2, DePaul at St. John’s

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, UMass at Dayton

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Baylor at Kansas

1 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Tennessee

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.C. State at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Radford

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at VCU

2 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Notre Dame

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at TCU

2 p.m.: ESPNU, SMU at East Carolina

2 p.m.: WFXR, Creighton at Xavier

2:15 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Joseph’s at Davidson

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Marshall at UAB

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), VMI at East Tenn. State

4 p.m.: ESPN, Syracuse at Virginia

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Marquette at Seton Hall

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Houston at Tulsa

4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UVa-Wise at Wingate

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Louisiana at Georgia Southern

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at North Carolina

4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Jacksonville at Liberty

6 p.m.: MASN, St. Louis at Richmond

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Boston College

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State

6 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Tech at West Virginia

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Stanford

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Duke

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Nevada at Utah State

8 p.m.: ESPN, Mississippi State at LSU

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Iowa State

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington at California

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Missouri

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Cal at UCLA

10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Hawaii at UC Irvine

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Oregon

MOTORCYCLES

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at St. Louis

NFL

Noon: WDBJ, “NFL Films: Championship Chase”

4:35 p.m.: WSLS, NFC Divisional Playoff, Minnesota at San Francisco (pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m.)

8:15 p.m.: WDBJ, AFC Divisional Playoff, Tennessee at Baltimore (pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Boston at N.Y. Islanders

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, New Jersey at Washington

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Chicago Invitational (same-day tape)

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Heineken Cup, Glasgow vs. Exeter (delayed tape)

SKIING

11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men’s giant slalom, at Adelboden, Switzerland (same-day tape)

SPEED SKATING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Crystal Palace

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Liverpool at Tottenham

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, semifinals, at Sydney, Australia

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Brisbane International, final

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup finals, Auckland Open final and Adelaide International first round

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Providence at Creighton

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at Duquesne

3:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Washington

4:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UNC Asheville at Radford

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Oklahoma at Arizona State

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

