BOBSLED

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women, at Winterberg, Germany (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: ESPN, Armed Forces Bowl, Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, at Fort Worth, Texas

5 p.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle Featured,” including features on Bryce Perkins and Bud Foster (rerun)

GOLF

4 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, at Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, at Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: WSLS, All-American Bowl, at San Antonio

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, semifinal, Russia vs. Sweden, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, semifinal, Finland vs. Canada, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: MASN, Mucho Macho Man Stakes, at Gulfstream Park

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Sham Stakes, at Santa Anita

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Wake Forest at Pittsburgh

Noon: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Clemson

Noon: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Noon: ESPNU, LSU at Tennessee

Noon: WFXR, Indiana at Maryland

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Butler

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Samford at VMI

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Georgia at Memphis

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Virginia Tech at Virginia

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Penn State

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, LIU-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Florida State at Louisville

2 p.m.: ESPNU, UConn at South Florida

2 p.m.: WFXR, Villanova at Marquette

2 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UC Irvine at Harvard

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cincinnati at Tulane

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Notre Dame at Syracuse

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Mississippi at Wichita State

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at DePaul

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at NJIT

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Appalachian State

4:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), High Point at Radford

4:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Mississippi State

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Utah

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at North Carolina

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Nevada

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Alabama at Florida

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa State at TCU

7 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), UNC Greensboro at Wofford

7 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Washington State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Arkansas

8 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at Miami

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at Baylor

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Bradley at Northern Iowa

9 p.m.: SEC Network, SMU at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Saint Mary’s at Pacific

9:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Arizona

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at Utah State

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Pepperdine at Gonzaga

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Air Force at UNLV

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

MOTORCYCLES

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Anaheim, Calif.

NBA

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Denver at Washington

NFL

4:35 p.m.: WSET, ESPN, AFC Playoffs, Buffalo at Houston (pregame coverage on WSET starts at 2 p.m.)

8:15 p.m.: WDBJ, AFC Playoffs, Tennessee at New England (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL

4 p.m.: NHL Network, St. Louis at Vegas

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Montreal

RODEO

Noon: WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at New York (taped)

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Buckoff at the Garden, at New York (same-day tape)

RUGBY

8 a.m.: ESPNEWS, PRO14, Glasgow vs. Benetton

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Gloucester vs. Bath

SKELETON

5:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women, at Altenberg, Germany

9:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men, at Altenberg, Germany

SKIING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 2, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 3 and WTA Tour, Shenzhen Open

3 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 3 and WTA Tour, Shenzhen Open

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: CBS Sports Network, VCU at Rhode Island

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Radford

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at St. Joseph’s

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at George Mason

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Wisconsin

4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Holy Cross at Navy

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Hampton

4:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Johns Hopkins at Lynchburg

5 p.m.: MASN2, Baylor at Oklahoma

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Nebraska

