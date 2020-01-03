BOBSLED
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women, at Winterberg, Germany (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.: ESPN, Armed Forces Bowl, Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, at Fort Worth, Texas
5 p.m. and 10 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle Featured,” including features on Bryce Perkins and Bud Foster (rerun)
GOLF
4 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, at Maui, Hawaii
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, at Maui, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: WSLS, All-American Bowl, at San Antonio
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, semifinal, Russia vs. Sweden, at Ostrava, Czech Republic
1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, semifinal, Finland vs. Canada, at Ostrava, Czech Republic
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: MASN, Mucho Macho Man Stakes, at Gulfstream Park
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Sham Stakes, at Santa Anita
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
Noon: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Clemson
Noon: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
Noon: ESPNU, LSU at Tennessee
Noon: WFXR, Indiana at Maryland
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Butler
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Samford at VMI
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Georgia at Memphis
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Virginia Tech at Virginia
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Penn State
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, LIU-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Florida State at Louisville
2 p.m.: ESPNU, UConn at South Florida
2 p.m.: WFXR, Villanova at Marquette
2 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UC Irvine at Harvard
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cincinnati at Tulane
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Notre Dame at Syracuse
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Mississippi at Wichita State
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at DePaul
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at NJIT
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Appalachian State
4:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), High Point at Radford
4:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Mississippi State
5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Utah
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at North Carolina
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Nevada
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Alabama at Florida
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa State at TCU
7 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), UNC Greensboro at Wofford
7 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Washington State
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Arkansas
8 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at Miami
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at Baylor
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Bradley at Northern Iowa
9 p.m.: SEC Network, SMU at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Saint Mary’s at Pacific
9:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Arizona
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at Utah State
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Pepperdine at Gonzaga
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Air Force at UNLV
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
MOTORCYCLES
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Anaheim, Calif.
NBA
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Denver at Washington
NFL
4:35 p.m.: WSET, ESPN, AFC Playoffs, Buffalo at Houston (pregame coverage on WSET starts at 2 p.m.)
8:15 p.m.: WDBJ, AFC Playoffs, Tennessee at New England (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
NHL
4 p.m.: NHL Network, St. Louis at Vegas
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Montreal
RODEO
Noon: WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at New York (taped)
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Buckoff at the Garden, at New York (same-day tape)
RUGBY
8 a.m.: ESPNEWS, PRO14, Glasgow vs. Benetton
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Gloucester vs. Bath
SKELETON
5:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women, at Altenberg, Germany
9:45 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men, at Altenberg, Germany
SKIING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 2, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 3 and WTA Tour, Shenzhen Open
3 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 3 and WTA Tour, Shenzhen Open
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: CBS Sports Network, VCU at Rhode Island
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Radford
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at St. Joseph’s
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at George Mason
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Wisconsin
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Holy Cross at Navy
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Hampton
4:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Johns Hopkins at Lynchburg
5 p.m.: MASN2, Baylor at Oklahoma
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Nebraska
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.