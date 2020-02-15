AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, “NASCAR RaceDay”
Noon: WFXR, “Countdown to Daytona”
2:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show on WFXR at 1 p.m.)
BIATHLON
9:15 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s 12.5km pursuit, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy
10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s 10km pursuit, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men’s 12.5km pursuit, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (delayed tape)
BOBSLED
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, two-man, at Sigulda, Latvia (same-day tape)
1:30 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, two-man, at Sigulda, Latvia (delayed tape)
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s 15km pursuit, at Ostersund, Sweden (same-day tape)
1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s 10km pursuit, at Ostersund, Sweden (same-day tape)
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, final round, at Los Angeles
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, final round, at Los Angeles
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, final round, at Lely Resort, Fla.
HOCKEY
2 p.m.: WSET, “SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 40,” special on the 40th anniversary of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team’s win over Russia
LUGE
11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s singles, at Sochi, Russia
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Sochi, Russia (same-day tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Cincinnati at East Carolina
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Indiana at Michigan
1 p.m.: ESPN, Villanova at Temple
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Minnesota
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Tulane at Wichita State
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Duquesne at Fordham
3 p.m.: ESPN, Memphis at Connecticut
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at Boise State
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Missouri State at Indiana State
5 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Colgate at Loyola (Md.)
6 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Boston College
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Arizona State at California
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1 , Utah at Oregon
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at UCLA
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Cleveland at Chicago
NBA
4 p.m.: NBA TV, “All-Star Sunday”
8 p.m.: TNT, TBS, All-Star Game, at Chicago
NHL
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Detroit at Pittsburgh (pregame show at noon)
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, Boston at N.Y. Rangers
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Nashville
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Chicago at Winnipeg
RODEO
12 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, WinStar World Casino and Resort Global Cup, at Arlington, Texas (taped)
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, WinStar World Casino and Resort Global Cup, at Arlington, Texas (same-day tape)
RUGBY
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Major League Rugby, Seattle at D.C.
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership: Northampton vs. Bristol (same-day tape)
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Atlanta at New Orleans
SKELETON
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at Sigulda, Latvia (same-day tape)
SKIING
7:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s slalom, at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women’s slalom, at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (same-day tape)
SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, slopestyle, at Calgary
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Brescia at Juventas
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Aston Villa
9:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Koln
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle United at Arsenal
11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Mainz
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Texas Tech vs. Washington, at Clearwater, Fla.
Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Virginia Tech vs. Northwestern, at Clearwater, Fla.
Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com) St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Liberty vs. Florida State, at Clearwater, Fla.
Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Methodist at Lynchburg, doubleheader
12:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Illinois at N.C. State
12:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Iowa at Georgia Tech
7 p.m.: ESPN2, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, UCLA vs. Florida State, at Clearwater, Fla.
SPEEDSKATING
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Dordrecht, Netherlands (delayed tape)
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, ABN AMRO World Tournament and St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy finals
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, final
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, College Women, Southern Cal vs. Notre Dame, at Orlando, Fla.
5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, WTA, Dubai Duty Free Championships
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Rutgers
Noon: ESPNU, VCU at Dayton
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Pittsburgh at Syracuse
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Drexel at Delaware
1 p.m.: MASN2, Iowa State at TCU
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Clemson
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Florida State at Duke
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Georgia
2 p.m.: MASN, UNC Wilmington at JMU
2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Colorado
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Fordham at Richmond
3 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Louisville
3 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas A&M at Tennessee
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Kansas State at Oklahoma
3 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi
4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Southern Cal
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Mississippi State at Kentucky
5 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Auburn
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Stanford
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Minnesota
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Kentucky at LSU (same-day tape)
WRESTLING
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Illinois
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Wisconsin
XFL
3 p.m.: WSET, Dallas at Los Angeles
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. Louis at Houston
