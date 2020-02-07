Weather Alert

...ISOLATED BLACK ICE FROM SATURATED ROADWAYS... WITH STANDING WATER STILL PRESENT ON MANY ROADWAYS AND TEMPERATURES RAPIDLY DROPPING THIS EVENING, ISOLATED PATCHES OF BLACK ICE ARE BECOMING A CONCERN. TAZEWELL COUNTY EMERGENCY CALL CENTER HAS ALREADY REPORTED SEVERAL SLICK SPOTS ALONG ROADWAYS ACROSS THE COUNTY. REMEMBER TO REDUCE SPEEDS WHEN DRIVING. AREAS OF ICE ON ROADWAYS ARE DIFFICULT TO SEE, ESPECIALLY AT NIGHT.