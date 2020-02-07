ARCHERY
11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Indoor World Series, at Las Vegas
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, Lucas Oil 200, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
BOXING
9 p.m.: Showtime, WBC featherweight championship, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar; WBA bantamweight championship, Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Liborio Solis; super featherweights, Jaime Arboleda vs. Jayson Velez, at Allentown, Pa.
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
8:15 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s and women’s sprints, at Falun, Sweden
DRAG RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Lucas Oil Winter nationals, Qualifying, at Pomona, Calif.
EXTREME SPORTS
1 p.m.: WSET, X Games Aspen highlights (taped)
FIGURE SKATING
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Four Continents Championships, Women’s Free Skate, at Seoul, South Korea (same-day tape)
FISHING
7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River
FREESTYLE SKIING
3 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International, moguls and aerials, at Deer Valley Resort, Utah (taped)
9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International, dual moguls, at Deer Valley Resort, Utah
GOLF
Noon: WDBJ, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Million Dollar Hole in One for Charity (taped)
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
8:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, European/LPGA tours, ISPS Handa Vic Open, Final Round, at Victoria, Australia
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: WWCW, Lord Botetourt at William Fleming (taped)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, races from Aqueduct, Oaklawn Park, Santa Anita and Tampa Bay Downs
5 p.m.: MASN, Sam F. Davis, at Tampa Bay Downs
7 p.m.: MASN, Las Virgenes Stakes, at Santa Anita
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ACC Network, “Bald Men On Campus”
11 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Boston College at Virginia Tech
Noon: ACC Network, Miami at Florida State
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at George Washington
Noon: ESPN, LSU at Auburn
Noon: ESPN2, Kansas at TCU
Noon: ESPNU, SMU at Temple
Noon: WFXR, Michigan State at Michigan
Noon: MASN2, DePaul at Georgetown
12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, announcement of NCAA Tournament selection committee’s top 16 overall seeds at this point of the season
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at The Citadel
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Kentucky at Tennessee
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at South Carolina
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), James Madison at Delaware
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Saint Louis at Dayton
2 p.m.: ESPN, Purdue at Indiana
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Florida at Mississippi
2 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Oklahoma
2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Navy at Colgate
2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Seton Hall at Villanova
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Missouri
4 p.m.: ESPN, Virginia at Louisville
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn State
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at Memphis
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas Tech at Texas
4:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at North Alabama
5 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Bucknell at Loyola (Md.)
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Joseph’s at La Salle
6 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Iowa
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. John’s at Creighton
6 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at North Carolina
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at Baylor
6 p.m.: ESPNU, East Carolina at Tulane
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Colorado
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Georgia
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at High Point
7 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Chattanooga at Wofford
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Syracuse
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at Air Force
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Kansas State at Iowa State
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Fresno State at UNLV
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Xavier
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Utah
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Louisiana
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Utah State
10 p.m.: ESPN, Gonzaga at St. Mary’s
10 p.m.: ESPN2, UCLA at Arizona
10 p.m.: ESPNU, UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Southern Cal at Arizona State
10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Oregon State
MEN’S LACROSSE
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Loyola (Md.) at Virginia
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Erie at Go-Go
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 247 Prelims, at Houston
10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 247, at Houston
MOTORCYCLES
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at San Diego
NBA
8:30 p.m.: WSET, L.A. Lakers at Golden State (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NHL
2 p.m.: NHL Network, Ottawa at Winnipeg
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at Montreal
RUGBY
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Ireland vs. Wales (same-day tape)
Noon: ESPNEWS, Major League Rugby, Colorado at Houston
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Scotland vs. England (same-day tape)
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Major League Rugby, D.C. at New Orleans
SKIING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Slalom, at Chamonix, France
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s Downhill, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (same-day tape)
5 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s Super-G, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany
SKI JUMPING
6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s individual, at Willingen, Germany (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Everton
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Schalke
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Bayer Leverkusen
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion
2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Arizona vs. Portland State, at Tempe, Ariz.
1:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Western Michigan vs. Arizona, at Tempe, Ariz.
SPEED SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Calgary (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Open Sud de France, Taha Open Maharashtra and Fed Cup
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Pro Circuit tournaments in Dallas and Midland
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Cordoba Open, Fed Cup and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: WSLS, Millrose Games, at New York
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Radford at Charleston Southern
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Hampton at Gardner-Webb
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Harvard
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
1:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Indiana
3:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at California
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
10 p.m.: NHL Network, U.S. national team vs. Canada, at Anaheim, Calif.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Davidson at Virginia Tech
WRESTLING
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Columbia at Princeton
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke at Virginia Tech (at Moss Arts Center)
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Michigan
XFL
2 p.m.: WSET, Seattle at D.C.
5 p.m.: WFXR, L.A. at Houston
